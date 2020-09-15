Bollywood celebrities write ‘open letter’, accusing media of falling behind Riya Chakraborty

Mumbai: Many Bollywood celebrities have written an ‘open letter’ accusing the media of following Riya Chakraborty on the ongoing investigation into the death of actress Sushant Singh Rajput. Also Read – Sushant case: Talent manager Jaya Saha and Shruti Modi, NCB sent summons under investigation

Actors Sonam Kapoor, filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Meera Nair are also among those who signed the letter. Apart from these, Freida Pinto, Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, Alankrita Shrivastava, Gauri Shinde, Reema Kagti, Ruchi Narayan, Rasika Duggal, Amrita Subhash, Mini Mathur, Dia Mirza and many others have also signed the letter. Also Read – Government admitted, there is no information about collusion between film people and drug peddlers

These people have told the media in the letter that they should chase the news and not the women. The NCB has arrested Riya Chakraborty after the narcotics aspect came to light in Rajput’s death. Also Read – Sushant case: Riya did not get bail! This could spoil the game when released from jail

Rajput was found dead on 14 June at his residence in Bandra. CBI is investigating his death. The bureau has arrested 18 people in the drug case, including Chakraborty, his brother Shouvik Chakraborty, Rajput manager Samuel Miranda, domestic help Deepesh Sawant.

Bollywood celebrities wrote in their open letter, “Dear Indian news media, we are worried about you. Are you ok? “

This paper has been published on a blog called ‘Feminist Voices’. It is signed by 2,500 people from different sections of society. It told the media, “Because we are seeing that you are behind Riya Chakraborty, we do not understand why you have abandoned every professional value of journalism.”