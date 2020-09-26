Entertainment

Bollywood Drug Case: Deepika Padukone arrives in NCB office to answer questions related to drugs connection, investigation agency summons

September 26, 2020
Sushant Singh Rajput Case Live Updates: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) probing actresses Deepika Padukone (Sara Ali Khan) and Shraddha Kapoor (Shraddha Kapoor) today investigating the drugs connection linked to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Will do These three actresses have been summoned by the NCB. The names of these actresses have come up during the interrogation of Ria Chakraborty, who was already imprisoned by the NCB. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone has reached the NCB office to answer questions related to the drugs connection and her questioning is going on. A chat related to Deepika’s drugs has gone viral, after which her troubles have increased. Also Read – ‘Drugs connection’ case in Bollywood: Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor will be questioned today

Let me tell you that one day earlier on Friday, actress Rakul Preet Singh and Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash were questioned by the NCB. The chat that Deepika went viral was on 28 October 2017 and in this, Deepika is seeking a hash from Karishma Prakash. Karishma Prakash has also been called today. It is expected that both of them can be questioned face to face.

Meanwhile, filmmaker-director Karan Johar issued a statement saying that several media / news channels are airing news reports that Kshitij Prasad and Anubhav Chopra are my ‘associates’ / ‘close associates’. I want to make it clear that I do not know these people personally. He also said that Kshitij Prasad was associated with Dharma Productions, a company associated with Dharma Productions in November 2019, which was one of the executive producers on a contract basis for a project. Please tell that the NCB has questioned Kshitij Prasad a day before.

It may be known that the NCB started an investigation into the drugs case after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Now the agency has expanded the scope of investigation and asked some more Bollywood personalities to join it. Explain that in the drugs case, more than 15 people including Riya Chakraborty, Shouvik Chakraborty have been arrested by the NCB and they are currently in judicial custody.

