Bollywood Drug Connection case: NCB gives notice to Karan Johar, reply to party video

Karan johar party video latest news: The Central Investigation Agency NCB has issued notice to Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar seeking details of the parties organized by him.

After the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Central Investigation Agency NCB is investigating the drug connection in front and has asked many Bollywood celebrities. The NCB has asked filmmaker Karan Johar for a response to the video which went viral. The investigating agency has sought a response from Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar regarding the documents and electronic evidence given in the complaint of complainant Maninder Singh Sirsa.

Maharasthra: NCB issues notice to filmmaker Karan Johar, seeking details of parties he organized. He has been asked to send his response & produce documents / electronic evidence, with regard to the video in circulation, given by Maninder Singh Sirsa with his complaint – ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2020

Let us tell you that there was a party at Karan Johar’s house on 28 July 2019, in which Deepika Padukone, Zoya Akhtar, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Ayan Mukherjee and others Were. The video of this party was shot by Karan Johar himself and put on social media. After this video went viral, there were allegations of use of drugs in this party.

Please tell Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Maninder Singh Sirsa (Maninder Singh Sirsa) had filed a complaint. On this, director Karan Johar issued a statement dismissing all the allegations against him on drugs. He issued an official statement saying that drugs were not used in the party held at his home in July 2019.

Karan Johar wrote a post on Instagram and said, ‘I made it clear last year that drugs were not consumed in the party that took place at my house on 28 July 2019. I say again that these allegations are baseless and false. No drugs were consumed in that party. ‘He said that neither do I consume drugs nor encourage the consumption of any such drugs. Such news is causing mental anguish to me, my family and the people who work with me. They are falling prey to hate and mockery.