Bollywood drugs case: NCB questioned Deepika for 5 hours, Shraddha, Sara Ali also faced questions

Mumbai: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday questioned actress Deepika Padukone in Mumbai for five hours in connection with the investigation into the narcotics case related to the death of Bollywood actor actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Deepika reached the guest house in Colaba, Mumbai at 9.50 am, Deepika left from here about 3.50 pm in the afternoon. Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan also faced questions. After this, she too left for their homes.

Please tell that NCB also questioned two Bollywood actresses Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan separately in the case of drugs. The Central Investigation Agency has earlier arrested actress Riya Chakraborty, her brother Shouvik and some suspected drug suppliers.

#WATCH Actor Deepika Padukone leaves from Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) Special Investigation Team (SIT) office after almost five hours#Mumbai – ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2020

The statements of Karishma Prakash, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor have been recorded, said Mutha Ashok Jain, deputy DG of Southwestern Region of NCB. Kshitij Prasad has been arrested after questioning. No new summons has been issued today. We have arrested more than 18 people.

Actor Sara Ali Khan leaves from Narcotics Control Bureau zonal office in Mumbai, after over four hours She was summoned by NCB to join the investigation of a drug case, related to #SushantSinghRajput'S death – ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2020

Sources said that during interrogation, Padukone was also confronted by her manager Karishma Prakash. Prakash’s WhatsApp chat is on the radar of the anti-narcotics agency, which also has his alleged conversations with a man named ‘D’ about drugs.

A police officer stationed outside the NCB’s guest house told that the guest house at Colaba in South Mumbai arrived at 9.50 am, Deepika left from here around 3.50 pm.

Actor Shraddha Kapoor leaves from Narcotics Control Bureau zonal office in Mumbai – ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2020

After interrogation, both Deepika Padukone and Karishma Prakash were allowed to go home for around 40 minutes. Karishma Prakash came out before the guest house and after that Deepika came out. They left separately from their respective trains. Outside the guesthouse, a large number of media persons were standing near the barricade.

There were reports that Deepika’s husband actor Ranveer Singh has asked the agency whether he can stay there during interrogation of his wife? However, the NCB clarified on Friday that they had not received any such request.

Two other Bollywood actresses Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan were also questioned separately by the NCB in their office on the drugs case. The federal agency has earlier arrested actress Riya Chakraborty, her brother Shouvik and some suspected drug suppliers.

Please tell that Sushant Singh Rajput (34) was found dead on June 14 this year in his apartment in suburban Bandra. The names of many Bollywood stars came out in the drug case that came out during its investigation and after that they are being questioned.