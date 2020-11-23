Bollywood Drugs Case: NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede attacked by group of drug peddlers, 2 officers badly injured

New Delhi These days, a group of drugs peddlers have attacked 5 people in Mumbai’s Goregaon area, including NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede and his team, who are trying to rein in drugs. It was a crowd of about 60 people. Who together attacked Sameer Wankhede and his team suddenly. It is being told that when he was attacked, he was going to catch a drug peddler. Also Read – Drug connection of Bollywood: Hearing on bail plea of ​​Bharti Singh Singh and Harsh Limbachia today

While 2 NCB officers were badly injured in this attack, some have suffered general injuries. After this attack, the attackers were controlled with the help of Mumbai Police. The drug paddler that Sameer Wankhede and his team went to catch is being named carry mandis. Let me tell you, these days Sameer Wankhede and his team are involved in the investigation of drugs angle in Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

In this case, where the NCB has so far interrogated many A Lister Bollywood stars, it has arrested many drug peddlers. These days NCB is engaged in controlling the business of drugs released in Bollywood. Recently, the NCB has also arrested the country's famous comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachia. Those who have been sent to judicial custody for 14 days by the fort court.