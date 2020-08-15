Bollywood Films to Watch in Observance of India’s Independence Day

In observance of India’s Independence Day on Aug. 15 we determined to put collectively an intro to Hindi movies for these in dipping their toes in one of the biggest movie industries in the world. We restricted it to Hindi movies from Mumbai (besides “Bombay”) as India produces practically 2,000 movies a yr and has been in the biz for the reason that early 20th century.

Anand

This 1971 drama a couple of most cancers affected person who takes up residence in his physician’s residence and modifications the latter’s life is a three-hankie movie crammed with quotable strains by Gulzar. With solely 4 songs, from composer Salil Chowdhury, and no dancing in this unique story toplined by Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna was directed by high helmer Hrishikesh Mukherjee. Out there on YouTube.

Bombay

Mani Ratnam tailored this love story of an interreligious couple, set towards the backdrop of the 1993 Hindu-Muslim riots in Mumbai. With music from A.R. Rahman the movie starring Arvind Swamy and Manisha Koirala received awards at movie festivals and was initially made in Tamil. See it on Amazon Prime.

Deewar

In the course of the 1970s one of the most well-liked pairings was Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor. Yash Chopra helmed this story of two brothers, one is a cop and the opposite a prison. It featured some of the most effective strains in Hindi cinema and a drive-in temple scene. Watch it on YouTube.

Dilwale Dulhania le Jayenge

DDLJ, because it was abbreviated, was a smash hit for Aditya Chopra in his directorial debut. Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, the story of the persistent wooer who not solely wins over the lady but in addition her father performed uninterrupted in Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir for nearly 20 years. Out there on YouTube.

Dangal

This 2016 feminine empowerment film stars Aamir Khan as a dad who teaches his daughters to wrestle in order that they’ll go on to win competitions. Loosely primarily based on a real-life story, the story captured audiences not solely in India, but in addition China.

Out there on Netflix

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s opus starred Aishwariya Rai on the heart of a love triangle with Salman Khan and Ajay Devgan. Her character is married off to Devgan’s regardless of being in love with Khan. That includes not solely nice songs, but in addition incredible places in Europe the movie was successful.

Out there on Eros Now with Prime Video Channels.

Lagaan

One other Aamir Khan characteristic, 2001’s “Lagaan” was nominated for the foreign-language Oscar after its rapturous reception at Locarno. The story of an Indian village whose residents banded to beat the British overlords at a cricket match in order to keep away from having to pay further taxes proved irresistible. It was peppered with singable tunes by A.R. Rahman. Watch on Netflix.

Mom India

Nargis carried this story with a message in regards to the predatory ways of cash lenders. Taking part in at Karlovy Range in 1957, it was the primary Indian movie to draw an Oscar nomination. Somewhat bit of trivia: Nargis and Sunil Dutt, who performed her son, fell in love throughout manufacturing and acquired married quickly after. View on Amazon Prime Video.

Queen

Produced by Anurag Kashyap and directed by Vikas Bahl, 2013 dramedy was the breakout movie for each leads Kangana Ranaut, the titular Queen, and Rajkummar Rao. Jilted on the altar, Rani decides to take the European honeymoon journey anyway and discovers her interior energy and confidence. Out there on Netflix.

Sholay

No introduction to Hindi cinema is full with out 1975’s “Sholay,” an Indian adaptation of “Seven Samurai” and “The Magnificent Seven.” Nonetheless, as a substitute of seven males, simply two deal with the dacoits who harass a village in this typical “masala” movie directed by Ramesh Sippy, produced by his father, G.P. Sippy, with dialogue by Salim-Javed and music by R.D. Burman. The all-star solid included Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Jaya Bhaduri, Hema Malini and Amjad Khan. Watch on Amazon Prime.