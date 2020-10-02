Bollywood makeup artist becomes drug smuggler, Mumbai police arrested millions with MD

Mumbai: The crime branch of the Mumbai Police has arrested two drug smugglers, one of whom has worked as a makeup artist in Bollywood. A drug named Mephedrone (MD) has been recovered from the smugglers, which is worth about 3.15 lakh rupees. Also Read – Anurag Kashyap dismisses rape charges, Payal Ghosh said – lied in police statement, narco test

A Mumbai Police official said on Friday that Unit-11 of the Crime Branch arrested Parvez alias Laddu Hanif Halai (30) and Niketan alias Nikhil Suresh Jadhav (30) from Rajendra Nagar in Borivali (West) on Thursday.

The police, after searching for them, recovered 105 grams of MD, which is worth 3.15 lakhs for illegal smuggling. The official said that both have been arrested under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act.

Niketan aka Nikhil Suresh Jadhav told the police that he had worked as a makeup man and hair dressing artist for a renowned film production house.

According to the official, he told that he has also worked for film actors and celebrities appearing in international reality programs. He told that during this time he came in contact with drug traffickers and when he felt that there was a lot of money in this work, he quit the job of a makeup artist in Bollywood. He has been selling drugs for the last four years.