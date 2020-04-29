Bollywood Mourns Irrfan Khan, Versatile Actor Who Touched Millions – Variety

Distinguished members of the Indian movie business took to social media to share an outpouring of grief following the dying on Wednesday of high actor Irrfan Khan.

Khan starred in Indian movies together with “Salaam Bombay,” Asif Kapadia’s BAFTA winner “The Warrior” and Tigmanshu Dhulia’s “Paan Singh Tomar.” His credit in Hollywood included “The Lifetime of Pi” “Jurassic World,” “Inferno” and worldwide co-production “Slumdog Millionaire.”

After being identified with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, he was Tuesday admitted into the intensive care unit of Mumbai’s Kokilaben hospital with a colon an infection. He was 53.

Indian celebrity Aamir Khan wrote “Very unhappy to listen to about our expensive colleague Irrfan. How tragic and unhappy. Such a beautiful expertise. My heartfelt condolences to his household and pals. Thanks Irrfan for all the enjoyment you’ve gotten delivered to our lives by your work. You can be fondly remembered. Love. A,” in a Twitter posting.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas posted an image of herself with Khan on Twitter. “The charisma you delivered to every little thing you probably did was pure magic. Your expertise cast the way in which for thus many in so many avenues.. You impressed so many people. You’ll actually be missed. Condolences to the household,” she added.

Shah Rukh Khan, India’s main man, wrote: “My pal…inspiration & the best actor of our instances. Allah bless your soul Irrfan bhai…will miss you as a lot as cherish the truth that you have been a part of our lives.”

India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi additionally took to Twitter. “Irrfan Khan’s demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre. He shall be remembered for his versatile performances throughout completely different mediums. My ideas are together with his household, pals and admirers. Could his soul relaxation in peace,” he stated.

“An unbelievable expertise .. a gracious colleague, a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema, left us too quickly, creating an enormous vacuum,” tweeted veteran Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan.

