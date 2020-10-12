Bollywood producers reach high court against Republic TV, Times Now

New Delhi: The leading producers of Bollywood moved the Delhi High Court against Republic TV and Times Now on Monday. The producers have requested the court to stop Republic TV and Times Now from making or publishing allegedly “irresponsible and derogatory comments” against the film industry. At the same time, he has also requested to stop the media trial of his members on various issues. The suit filed by four film industry associations and 34 producers has also requested to prevent industry-related individuals from interfering with the right to privacy. Also Read – Hathras Case: Hearing on Hathras case started in High Court, next date on November 2

This included Republic TV, its editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and journalist Pradeep Bhandari, Times Now, its editor-in-chief Rahul Shivshankar and group editor Navika Kumar and anonymous defendants, as well as social media forums for allegedly making irresponsible and derogatory comments against Bollywood. Or requested to provide instructions to refrain from publishing.

The suit filed through DSK law firm said, "These channels are using extremely derogatory words and utterances like" dirty "," sloppy "" draggies "for Bollywood. These channels are using the words 'This is Bollywood where there is a need to clean the dirt', 'All Arab perfumes cannot remove the smell of Bollywood', 'This is the most dirty industry in the country'. '

