Bollywood Star Ayushmann Khurrana Talks Up Theatrical Experience

Versatile Bollywood star, Ayushmann Khurrana is bullish about returning to the theatrical expertise as quickly as attainable, when Indian cinemas reopen after the coronavirus pandemic.

Indian cinemas have been darkish since mid-March, and through this time a number of mainstream Bollywood movies switched observe and went direct to OTT platforms. These embody “Gulabo Sitabo,” starring Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan, which debuted on Amazon Prime Video.

“I’m vastly optimistic that enterprise will bounce again and folks will flock to theaters since you can’t get an immersive expertise of watching a movie wherever else,” Khurrana informed Selection. “I’d have beloved to see ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ in theaters nevertheless it was the producer’s name and given the atmosphere right this moment, each producer will safe themselves and there’s completely no hurt in them taking these enterprise calls.”

“I do, nonetheless, really feel that folks will come to theaters to look at occasion films or movies that give them a singular expertise and a sense of being in a single neighborhood,” mentioned Khurrana. “I do hope that our trade acknowledges this. I sense purse strings (will) not be free for the subsequent couple of years. So, the content material calls that the trade makes need to be completely spot on.”

Khurrana has made it a degree of enjoying numerous characters, and every of them have been box-office successes. These embody enjoying a sperm donor in 2012’s “Vicky Donor”; a person who suffers from erectile dysfunction in 2017’s “Shubh Mangal Savdhan”; an alopecia sufferer in 2019’s “Bala”; and a proud homosexual man in latest “Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.”

“Actual characters, actual tales and the idea of realism in cinema drives me as an artiste,” says Khurrana. “I wish to make my viewers imagine within the story. I measure the movie and my success via this lens solely. I’ve to make the viewers relate to the movie and the characters and after the preliminary studying I’ve had within the trade, I’ve by no means picked scripts that I felt my viewers gained’t relate to.

“My script selections have been distinctive. They’ve been off the overwhelmed highway and fairly charmingly turn into my model of cinema right this moment. I really feel vastly validated that folks count on my cinema to be barely off centre, extra actual and undoubtedly entertaining.”

Regardless of the optimistic opinions for “Gulabo Sitabo,” Khurrana has no fast plans to decide to streaming sequence or movies. “I like the sort of content material OTT platforms are churning out,” says Khurrana. “They’re contributing to the altering panorama of content material worldwide, however I don’t assume I shall be exploring OTT simply but. I’ve years to discover myself as an entertainer who provides superlative content material for audiences to have an excellent theatrical expertise.”

Subsequent up for Khurrana is an untitled romance alongside Vani Kapoor and directed by Abhishek Kapoor, as revealed solely by Selection. He’s additionally re-teaming together with his “Article 15” director Anubhav Sinha on a venture that’s nonetheless below wraps.