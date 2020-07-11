Bollywood Superstar Amitabh Bachchan Tests Coronavirus Positive – Variety

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan, probably the most influential actors within the historical past of Indian cinema, has examined optimistic for COVID-19 and has been admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital.

His son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, whose Amazon Unique sequence “Breathe: Into the Shadows” bowed on Prime on Friday, has additionally examined optimistic.

“I’ve examined CoviD optimistic .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. household and employees undergone checks , outcomes awaited ..,” Bachchan tweeted Saturday night. “All which have been in shut proximity to me within the final 10 days are requested to please get themselves examined !”

T 3590 -I’ve examined CoviD optimistic .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. household and employees undergone checks , outcomes awaited ..

All which have been in shut proximity to me within the final 10 days are requested to please get themselves examined ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

“Earlier right now each my father and I examined optimistic for COVID 19. Each of us having gentle signs have been admitted to hospital. We now have knowledgeable all of the required authorities and our household and employees are all being examined. I request all to remain calm and never panic. Thanks,” Abhishek tweeted.

Different members of Bachchan’s family embody his spouse, the famend actress Jaya Bachchan, and equally famend daughter-in-law, actress Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan.

Bachchan’s final movie “Gulabo Sitabo,” bypassed cinemas and bowed straight on Amazon Prime in June, as cinemas throughout India stay shuttered because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The information prompted an instantaneous wave of assist from the Indian movie trade. Sound engineer Resul Pookutty, Oscar winner for “Slumdog Millionaire,” tweeted: “That’s how a accountable citizen behaves… Sir, all our prayers to get effectively quickly…”

Actors wishing Bachchan a speedy restoration included Mahesh Babu, Dhanush, Sonam Ok. Ahuja, Mammootty, Sarath Kumar and Bipasha Basu.

Bachchan is a big of the Indian movie trade, headlining influential movies like “Sholay,” “Deewar,” “Don” and “Amar Akbar Anthony,” amongst many others in a five-decade lengthy profession. He had a cameo in Baz Luhrmann’s “The Nice Gatsby,” and has hosted a number of editions of “Kaun Banega Crorepati,” the Indian model of “Who Desires To Be A Millionaire.”

With 850,000 optimistic instances, India is now the third highest coronavirus affected nation on this planet, after the U.S. and Brazil. There have been 22,687 deaths thus far, in line with official figures.