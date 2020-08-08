Bollywood’s Chanakya Prabhat Chaudhary is playing the role of Bihar in brand film industry

New Delhi: Searching for India’s largest strategist on Google usually gets two names, Prashant Kishore and Prabhat Chaudhary. Both names are Bihari. The stigma of Bihar and Bihari rings everywhere, due to which Bollywood is also not untouched. Be it Shatrughan Sinha, Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Pankaj Tripathi, whatever. But there is another person who is very effective and successful in the world of entertainment. He is neither an actor, nor a producer, nor a director. He is the biggest name for entertainment marketing and branding, also known as Chanakya of Bollywood. We are talking about – Prabhat Chaudhary, founder of Spice PR and Entropy Digital. Also Read – On the middle road, the husband publicly cut off the neck of the wife, reached the police station and spoke and killed her.

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhas, Tiger Shroff, Sara Ali Khan are Prabhat's personal clients who depend on Prabhat completely for their branding and image making. Marketing and brand building are probably the most important tasks in Bollywood. Everyone wants good marketing and branding today. In the era of social media, no actor wants to be behind in the marketing game. Prabhat Chaudhary is considered to be a champion of this game. Every big and small star is willing to work with him.

Prabhat marketed India's biggest film Bahubali at the national level. He is credited with the campaign of 'Why Kattappa killed Bahubali'. Spice PR and Entropy Digital Entertainment are the world's largest marketing companies. Spice's name appears on every other major film. Let me tell you that Prabhat Chaudhary grew up in Patna and is originally from Panchobh village of Darbhanga. He received his primary education from St. Michael's School and then graduated from Delhi University.

Bahubali, Dangal, Uri, Gali Boy, Chichhore are all Prabhat's contribution to the film. Prabhat's personal time is wanted by big stars and they are seen as troublemakers. Whether Sanjay Dutt gets out of jail, or Hrithik Kangna's fight, Deepika Padakone's wedding or Sara Ali Khan's Bollywood launch, Prabhat Chaudhary's footprint will be seen and heard by you all.

Prabhat Chaudhary says about his work that the most important thing in our world is mental discipline and curiosity to know more. One has to be updated with the new truths of the changing world and that is why it is important to remain an outsider even when I am inside. Digital society will be a new society and it is our priority to understand the framework and behavior of that society. Social media is good but it also has a dark side. We have to embrace the good.