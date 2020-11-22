Bollywood’s Drug Connection: Comedians Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachia Sent in 14-Day Judicial Detention

Famous comedian Bharti Singh (Bharti Singh) and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa, arrested on charges of possessing drugs, have been sent to a 14-day judicial custody by a Mumbai court. Comedian Bharti Singh (Bharti Singh) arrested him after being interrogated by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday after hemp was recovered from his house. At the same time, Harsh Limbachiyaa was also arrested today. Also Read – NCB arrested husband Harsh Limbachiya after comedian Bharti Singh, confessed to taking cannabis

Maharashtra: A court in Mumbai sends comedian Bharti Singh (in pic) and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa to 14-day judicial custody till 4th December, in connection with the seizure of ganja from his residence. They were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

After his arrest, he was taken to medical and presented in court. The court has sent Bharti and Harsh to judicial custody for 14 days till December 4. Let us know that Harsh Limbachiya was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau after 15 hours of questioning while Bharti was arrested on Saturday.

Sameer Wankhede, the zonal director of NCB’s Mumbai branch, said that a case has been registered against Bharti Singh and Harsh for drug abuse. In the NCB inquiry, on Saturday, Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh had admitted to taking cannabis. The NCB also received 86.5 grams of weed during raids from Bharti Singh’s house.

Explain that up to a thousand grams of hemp is considered small quantity and for this, a jail term of up to six months or a fine of Rs 10,000 or both can be punished. Jail can be up to 20 years if the commercial quantity (20 kg or more). There can be a jail term of 10 years for the amount between it.

Let us know that NCB has been trying to uncover the nexus between Bollywood-drugs mafia for the last few months. NCB has been trying for the last three months to bring this to the fore. The case started after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput when he was found dead in his apartment in Bandra on 14 June.