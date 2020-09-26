Bollywood’s Drug Connection: NCB Arrested Dharma Production Executive Producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Saturday after questioning Dharma Production executive producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad in a narcotics case involving the death. An official gave this information. Also Read – Bollywood Drugs Case: NCB interrogates Deepika for 5 hours, Shraddha, Sara Ali also face questions

The official said a bureau team led by NCB Regional Director Sameer Wankhede took Prasad from his house in suburban Versova area on Friday. He was questioned at the Ballard Estate Office of NCB. "After his arrest on Saturday, he was taken to the hospital for medical tests, including Kovid-19," the official said.

Today, the statements of Karishma Prakash, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor have been recorded, said Mutha Ashok Jain, deputy DG of the southwestern region of NCB. One person, Kshitij Prasad, who was being interrogated, has been arrested. Tomorrow he will be produced before the court.

On Friday, NCB questioned Dharma Production’s Anubhav Chopra regarding the drug case in the Hindi film industry.

In a statement on Friday, producer director Karan Johar had said that Prasad was associated with Dharmatic Entertainment, a company affiliated with Dharma Production, as an executive producer on a contractual basis for a project, but that could not be done.

Johar said that Anubhav Chopra as an assistant director was attached to his banner for some time and worked on only two projects.