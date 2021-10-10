Bolmaro’s key assist for Minnesota Timberwolves win over Campazzo’s Denver Nuggets in the NBA

10 days after the start of the regular phase of the NBA, the teams continue with the set-up with the preseason games in the best basketball league in the world. And this time there was the first crossing of Argentines with the duel between the Denver Nuggets de Facundo Campazzo and the Minnesota Timberwolves by Leandro Bolmaro, who were left with the victory in overtime by 114-112.

It was an even game between one of the Western conference candidates and a team that hopes to make the leap and fight for a place in the playoffs in 2021-2022. Denver led the fourth quarter, but in the final minutes of the period, a play by Bolmaro was key for Minnesota to even the game: With just over 20 seconds to go, the former Barcelona tried a penetration and assisted Jaylen Nowell in a great way, who scored a triple that equaled the actions at 98.

The rookie from Las Varillas was on the court for 13 minutes: he entered the decisive part of the final quarter and played the 5 ′ of the supplementary. In that period, although he did not have as many options in offense because he shared a quintet with other more developed young people such as Nowell himself, Jarred Vanderbilt or Jake Layman, he led several attacks from the base and was solid in defense. Bolmaro finished with 4 points, 2 rebounds and the goal pass which was key to stretching the development of the match at the Ball Arena in Colorado.

For its part, Campazzo’s contribution ranged from highest to lowest. He came out again as a substitute, but he played a good number of minutes in the rotation – there were 26 in total – and added 5 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds, plus a steal and a block. He lost two balls and was low in the field goal effectiveness, since he only added 1-4 in triples. Precisely, his only score on the court was the first shot he tried from three points.

Leandro Bolmaro and Facundo Campazzo met before the match

Another aspect to highlight is that the Cordovan guard shared a team with players who, at least until last season, were not used much by the coach Michael Malone like the giant Bol Bol or Vlatko Cancar.

For the Timberwolves, who posted their second win in as many appearances so far this NBA preseason, the top scorer was Malik Beasley from the bench with 13 points. Nowell, who first tied the duel after Bolmaro’s pass and then scored twice for the visitors’ victory, added 12 points.

For its part, Bones Hyland was the top scorer in Denver. The rookie of the Nuggets was the sensation of the third quarter in which he converted 18 of his 21 points, including four triples. The second highest scorer at the premises was Michael Porter Jr. with 16 points and Nikola Jokic He was close to the triple-double: 10 points, 10 assists and 9 rebounds for the Serbian in the 26 minutes he was on the floor.

