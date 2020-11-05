Bolsdjar goes on illegal construction of Congress MLA protesting against French President in Bhopal

Bhopal: The BJP’s Shivraj Singh Chauhan government has tightened its grip against Congress MLA Arif Masood, who was protesting against the President of France at Iqbal Maidan in Bhopal, capital of Madhya Pradesh. Where a case has been registered against Arif Masood, the local administration has demolished the illegal construction on Thursday morning by encroaching near Masood’s college. Also Read – Ban on Chinese firecrackers in Madhya Pradesh, CM Shivraj said – buy domestic products

Recently, there was a protest against French President Emmanuel Macron under the leadership of Congress MLA at Iqbal Maidan in the capital. In this case, the local police has registered a case against seven including MLA Arif Masood for inciting religious sentiments. At the same time, now the administration has demolished the part of the building encroached in Khanugaon area close to the big pond. This MLA is in the campus of Masood's college.

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra has said that if there is illegal encroachment, it will be removed. The administration will do its work.

Taking a dig at the Bhopal demonstration, Narottam Mishra said that, I do not understand why MLA Masood demonstrated in Bhopal. It was an incident in France, if he was angry, he would have gone to France. Are there not minority people in France, five-time Namaz is being read here. There was no problem in Madhya Pradesh. Why is the Congress trying to force communalism, why is Kamal Nath calm. If the performance was justified, then tell if it was wrong.