Bolsonaro and Lula seek the evangelical vote, which will be decisive in the Brazilian elections

Jair Bolsonaro with evangelical pastor Silas Malafaia during a service at the Evangelical Church Assembly of God Vitória em Cristo, in Rio de Janeiro (EFE)

In a country like Brazilwhere evangelicals are removing faithful from the Catholic Church at the rate of 21 places of worship open every day in the last ten years, the impact on the electoral campaign is not only inevitable, but can be decisive. The evangelicals, in fact, are a very important reserve of votes. According to the latest Datafolha data for 2020, they represent 31% of the population, of which 60% are neo-Pentecostal. The two main candidates, the current president Jair Messias Bolsonaro e Luiz Inacio Lula da Silvadespite the different political biographies and the fact that they are both Catholics – although the president was married in an evangelical ceremony – they are devoting time and content of their campaign to this electoral band with strong religious connotations.

Bolsonaro owes them a lot. His political bloc in Congress, the so-called evangelical caucus, has supported him since 2018, sharing the slogans of God, country and family that led him to victory in 2018. In particular, the link with Silas Malafaia, religious leader of the Assembly of God Victory in Christ, has become very narrow and the pastor has become a kind of alter ego of the President. He even accompanied him on the recent trip to London for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. And although Malafaia recently declared that he supports Bolsonaro but does not agree with him on everything because “he is not a candidate to be God,” the two actually agree on many issues, from abortion to liberalization of weapons and the fight against gender ideology. And on the occasion of the pastor’s birthday, on September 15, the president reiterated it. “We got our values, our freedom and our faith back,” he said.

The bond between them is very close and also includes the pastor’s brother, Samuel. Deputy for the state of Rio de Janeiro from Bolsonaro’s Liberal Party, Samuel Malafaia was the only one who received 500,000 reais from his party to run for a third term, while the average of his colleagues was 100,000 reais. However, in the same days, the Assembly of God Victory in Christ was sentenced to pay 25 million reais for the irregular use of donations. In 2016, Silas Malafaia had been investigated in the framework of Operation Timoteo of the Federal Police for suspicion of money laundering in a bribery scheme for mining royalties.

For its part, the hashtag #Malafaia together with those of #bolsonaroreeleito2022 (#bolsonaroreelegido2022) and #deuspatriafamilialiberdade (#diospatriafamilialibertad) are among the most retweeted by the most important evangelical influencers. According to a survey conducted by digital monitoring platform Torabit/UOL on social media Of 137 prominent evangelical profiles, between June and August of this year, the recurring theme was not religion but Bolsonaro and the elections.

In this scenario, also Lula sharpens his weapons, ready to attract the votes of the poorest and youngest evangelicals. His electoral campaign even includes a brochure with the main points of his economic program alternated with verses from the Bible. Leafing through them, one reads that the theme of food inflation is followed by the verse from Ecclesiastes (3:12,13) ​​“I have known that there is nothing better for them than to rejoice, and to do good in their lives and also that it is God’s gift that every man eat and drink, and enjoy the good of all his work “. The pension reform is followed by the verse from Santiago (5:4) “The wages of the workers who harvested their fields have started screaming, because you did not pay them; the complaints of the reapers had already reached the ears of the Lord of hosts.”

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (REUTERS/Stringer)

In addition to the pamphlet, Lula has met several times with evangelicals, attending their acts. Even Geraldo Alckmin, who in case of victory will be his vice president, known for being very Catholic and according to media rumors close to Opus Dei, he called evangelicals “our brothers in Christ” in a video.

However, despite Lula’s efforts, Bolsonaro continues to be the one who most pulls the evangelical vote, according to the latest Datafolha survey, with 50% compared to 32% for Lula, which is growing, however, among the young and the poor on the periphery. Many of them, in fact, distance themselves from the pro-Bolsonaro voting indications of their pastors. Some have even broken with their church to form a collective, called “New Evangelical Narratives”, which precisely defends the freedom to vote. With the hashtag #LivrePraVotar (#Libreparavotar) and #Deusnãotemcandidato (#Goddoesnothavecandidate), the collective tries to reach the homes of 23 million poor and black women. “They are the ones – explains one of the collective’s activists, Débora Amorim – who experience hunger, poverty and inequality in the first person”. And perhaps they are the ones who throw votes from Bolsonaro towards Lula’s Workers’ Party (PT). Meanwhile, the president is also looking at the Catholic electorate, trying to take away a part of those votes as well. If the former president wins, what happened in Nicaragua will happen, according to Bolsonaro. “If Catholics are persecuted there,” he said, referring to the Daniel Ortega dictatorship that persecutes the Catholic Church in Managua, “Lula can do the same here.”

