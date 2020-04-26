Bolsonaro in fresh crisis over son’s alleged links to fake news racket

Claims chance harmful Brazilian president already reeling from resignation of justice minister

The political hurricane engulfing Brazil’s far-right president, Jair Bolsonaro, has intensified with tales that federal police investigators have acknowledged his son as one of the crucial alleged key people of a “felony faux info racket” engaged in threatening and defaming Brazilian authorities.

Thought-about one in every of Brazil’s greatest newspapers, the Folha de São Paulo, claimed an investigation by way of Brazil’s similar to the FBI had honed in on Carlos Bolsonaro, the president’s social-media-savvy son.

