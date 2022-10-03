Bolsonaro: “My concern is that Brazil follows the path of Argentina, Colombia, Venezuela and Nicaragua”

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro speaks during a debate in Brasilia, Brazil. August 30, 2022. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

In his first statement after Sunday’s election results, President Jair Bolsonaro, who will contest the second round against former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, said he sees a sense of change in the country, but warned that “the changes could be for the worse.”

“My concern is that Brazil follows the path of Argentina, Colombia, Venezuela and Nicaragua,” said the president.

The president believes that they could achieve new alliances to defeat Lula on October 30. “We are going to do a good job for the second round. We are going to make contact with other candidates, we talk with interlocutors. The doors are open to dialogue”, he added before the journalists.

At the end of an agonizing count that began by giving Bolsonaro an advantage of up to seven points but was later reduced by drops, the results placed the former president Lula with 48% of the votes, compared to 43% for the president, with 99% of the polling stations counted.

The main pollsters had predicted a wide advantage for Lula for months and had even foreseen the possibility that the former president would win this Sunday without the need for a ballotage. However, the president resisted and achieved a much more promising result for the second round.

Bolsonarism was also reinforced in the legislative and gubernatorial elections, held in parallel. In Congress, for example, former Environment Minister Ricardo Salles was elected deputy, who had to leave the government due to suspicions of corruption.

“I would even dare to say that Bolsonarism won the first round,” said Bruna Santos, of the Wilson Center’s Brazil Institute, a think tank in Washington. “He came out reinforced in Congress and the Senate. Not to mention that it spread its base in the governorates,” she added.

Meanwhile, Lula, who had planned to celebrate his victory in the first round in style in Sao Paulo, will now have to fight for every vote. “The fight continues until the final victory,” said the 76-year-old former president at the São Paulo hotel where he awaited the results.

Developing…

KEEP READING:

Elections in Brazil: Lula beat Bolsonaro by 5 points and there will be a second round

Lula da Silva: “The second round will be the first opportunity to have a face-to-face debate with Bolsonaro”

Elections in Brazil: the polls were once again at the center of the controversy

The votes of Simone Tebet and Ciro Gomes will be key to define the ballotage in Brazil