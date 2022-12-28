Bolsonaro will travel to the US and will not participate in the inauguration of Lula da Silva on January 1. (Reuters)

The acting president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonarowill give this Wednesday a last message to the nationgiven that will travel to the United States to spend the end of the year and will not participate in the inauguration of the president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The fact, criticized in Brazilrecalls a recent similar event in the Latin American region: on December 10, 2015, the Argentine president Cristina Kirchner refused to hand over the institutional attributes of the first magistracy to Mauricio Macri who had triumphed in the elections and had prevailed over the candidate of the then government.

Bolsonaro, who will cease to preside over the country on December 31, indicated that plans to leave Brazil this Friday bound for Orlando without the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaroaccording to local media reports.

he still president He would travel accompanied by several advisors to the Presidencywho have been designated as Bolsonaro’s employees when his term ends, as the media outlet has learned UOL.

According to this decision, there will be no traditional act to pass the sash of the previous president to the person who assumes the Presidency, in this case Lula da Silva, who will accept the position in the afternoon of the following Sunday, January 1.

In his last intervention as leader, Bolsonaro will thank the 58 million votes he obtained in the second electoral round where he lost to the leader of the Workers’ Party, and will announce that from 2023 he will work in the opposition of the Government of Lula.

Bolsonarowho was a legislator for seven terms before winning the 2018 presidential campaignhas spoken of the possibility of exercising a salaried position in his Liberal Party, said to The Associated Press a PL executive who is aware of the talks, who asked to remain anonymous as the plans have not been publicly announced.

Bolsonaro addressed his supporters in the capital Brasilia after losing the elections, briefly telling them that the armed forces were under his control. On a second occasion, he was silent as a group of supporters prayed for him.

Some of his supporters insist that Bolsonaro will not disappoint them by stopping the fight, but others have begun to leave the camps. According to the official presidential agenda, the outgoing president has only worked a little over an hour each day since elections until December 23.

The liberal party will be the one with the greatest presence both in the Chamber of Deputies Like in the Senate.

But many members of the liberal party they are not totally loyal to Bolsonaro or ideologically aligned with him, and they will have incentives to work with the new government, he noted. Guilherme Casaronspolitical analyst and professor at the Fundación Getulio Vargas in Sao Paulo. The PL is considered centrist and has been known to reach agreements with the government in turn.

“That makes it more difficult to have the ideological fidelity that Bolsonaro likes to maintain,” Casarões said. “If he doesn’t get full control over the Liberal Party, we’re going to see a new split.”

Bolsonaro received the 49% of the votes in the presidential elections, which fueled the possibility that he will decide to run for president in 2026 and that he will advise candidates in the 2024 municipal elections, he said Eduardo Grinpolitical analyst and professor at the Getulio Vargas Foundation.

Bolsonaro also faces a spiral of legal threats. The Supremo Tribunal Federal is investigating him on suspicion of illegally spreading lies about topics including COVID-19 vaccines and high court judges, disclosing confidential information from an ongoing investigation, and improperly interfering with the Federal Police. The STF is the only government body that can investigate a sitting president or federal legislator.

As of January 1, Bolsonaro will no longer enjoy the immunity that sitting rulers enjoy, and could face new charges in lower courts.

(With information from Europa Press and The Associated Press)

