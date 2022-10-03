Bolsonaro’s candidates prevailed in the parliamentary and governorships of Brazil

The main candidates of Bolsonaro’s party prevailed in the legislative elections REUTERS/Diego Vara

The allied candidates of the Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro They won important victories on Sunday in the legislative and gubernatorial elections held in parallel to the presidential duel in Brazil.

“Bolsonatarism can celebrate”, wrote the analyst Míriam Leitão in her column in the newspaper The globe.

At least nine former Bolsonaro ministers won at the polls.

In addition to the president and vice president of the Republic, Brazilians were called upon to elect the governors of the 27 states (including the Federal District of Brasilia), all 513 seats in the Chamber of Deputies and a third of the 81-seat Senateas well as state legislatures.

The Liberal Party of the head of state is heading to have the largest bench in the Chamber of Deputiesaccording to analysts, and in the Senate, figures from the Liberal Party (PL) and allied groups won at least 14 of the 27 seats in contention.

Candidates allied with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro won important victories REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino REFILE – QUALITY REPEAT

The new congressmen include two highly controversial former Bolsonaro ministers: the former Environment Minister Ricardo Salleswho left the government on suspicion of corruption, and Eduardo Pazuello, criticized for his management at the head of the Health portfolio at the height of the pandemic that left almost 700,000 dead in Brazil.

Pazuello was even the deputy with the most votes in the state of Rio de Janeirothe third most populous.

Another PL candidate, Nikolas Ferreirawas the most voted deputy in the country, with more than 1.4 million votes, at only 26 years old.

The list of Bolsonaristas to the Senate includes from the former soccer player Romario (re-elected) until Marcos Pontea former astronaut and former head of Science who unseated an ally of Lula, Márcio França, favorite in the polls.

Three other former ministers, the ultra-conservative Damares Alves (Woman); Tereza Cristina (Agriculture) and Rogerio Marino (Development) and the current Vice President, were also elected to the Senate, that in 2023 must confirm two judges of the supreme court.

The former judge and former minister also enter the Upper House sergio moro who broke with Bolsonaro and former prosecutor Dalton Dellagnol.

Both of Lula’s arch-rivals were key figures in the “Car Wash” process, which investigated a massive system of corruption at state-owned Petrobras. The two put Lula in jail for 19 months, but the sentence was overturned due to procedural irregularities.

The elections also gave some victory to progressive causes, with the first trans federal deputies in BrazilErika Hilton, Duda Salabert, and Robeyoncé Lima.

Presidential candidate Lula da Silva during his first speech after the results of this Sunday’s elections REUTERS/Carla Carniel

This Sunday the governors of 15 of the 27 states (including the Federal District of Brasilia) were defined, thanks to the fact that the winners obtained more than half of the votes, while the regional leaders in the other 12 states will have to be defined in the second round.

In Rio de Janeiro he was elected Claudio Castro (PL) but the biggest surprise occurred in Sao Paulo, the most populous and richest state in Brazil, with the partial victory in the first round of Tarcisio Freitas, former head of Infraestrucutra, who appeared second in the polls.

Freitas (PL) defeated Fernando Haddad, former mayor of the Sao Paulo megalopolis and Lula’s dolphin defeated by Bolsonaro in the 2018 presidential electionsand the two will meet on October 30 in a runoff.

In addition to the nine elected governors supported by Bolsonaro and the five backed by Lula, the businessman Romeo Zemafrom the neoliberal Novo party that maintained neutrality in the presidential dispute, he was re-elected governor of Minas Gerais.

Despite his alleged independence, the governor of Minas Gerais – the second largest electoral college in Brazil – was elected in 2018 in the wake of the regional victories promoted then by the far-right leader, for which he can be considered the result of Bolsonarism.

The three states are in the northeast of Brazil, the poorest region of the country and the one that gave the progressive leader the most votes.

(With information from AFP)

