Bolt and Cabify say that they are staying in Barcelona and that they will see how to adapt to the rules. The VTC demonstrate today in the city

Dozens of drivers of VTC cars (Transport Vehicle with Driver) have demonstrated today in Barcelona against a new decree law that offers a new regulation to this sector for the city. According to the city’s taxi drivers, there were 20 demonstrators. In addition, both Bolt and Cabify have said that they will continue in the city and that they are looking at how to adapt to the regulation.

A few days ago, Decree-Law 1/7/2022 was made public, which the Government of Catalonia has approved with the aim of coming into force on October 1 and which stands out because companies such as Uber, Bolt and Cabify must use cars that are more than 4.90 meters long and they must also have the ECO or Zero emissions accreditation to be able to operate.

morning Parliament will have to vote on this decree. In principle, the parties that support the Catalan Government and the PSC plan to support it, while the Catalan Competition Authority (ACCO) is opposed to this new regulation.

Bolt and Cabify stay in Barcelona

Yesterday Bolt, who landed in the city in June, announced that he will stay in Barcelona. According to his information, the company has registered more than 85,000 users in Barcelona in its first three weeks of operation.

Cabify has also spoken about it: yesterday it said that it maintains its vocation to continue operating in Barcelona, ​​as it has been doing for ten years, while analyzing options to adapt to the new regulation approved by the Generalitat last July 5.

Cabify has said, regarding this, that the new regulation promotes “the practical elimination of a sector that provides solutions of mobility to more than one million users”, and endangers investments estimated at more than 150 million euros by the company and its suppliers.

Regulation in Barcelona is far from the situation in Madrid. At the end of May, the president of the Community, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, with the support of VOX, approved a law so that more than 9,000 VTC could circulate around Madrid.

Of course, with limits established by national law. The Plenary of the Congress of Deputies approved in September 2021 a new law that affects the VTC or transport vehicles with driver. Among other important issues for this sector we find that “new offending types are established in the vehicle rental service with driver.