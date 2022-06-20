Bolt lands in Barcelona offering its VTC and taxi service. But in September they can disappear

At the end of May, all the people of Madrid witnessed how Díaz Ayuso approved a law so that more than 9,000 VTCs could circulate in Madrid. Now one of these companies, Bolthas wanted to spread throughout Barcelona, ​​being a real challenge if we look back.

Until now, Bolt was present in Barcelona but only offering electric bicycles. Now, has opted for taxis and VTC, but without a doubt in this capital there is a lot of uncertainty. The activity is not shielded through a law as it happens in Madrid. Everything will depend on the reaction of users and also the rest of the workers in the sector.

The VTC are reinforced again in Barcelona

If we look back, we are sure to remember the great demonstrations that were called due to the policies of the VTC, forcing them to leave many cities and return in a reinvented way. And although the Generalitat de Catalunya tried to impose measures to scare them away, such as the obligation to request the service with a 15-minute margin, in the end the justice ended them tumbando.

Currently, national legislation obliges the autonomies to expand, maintain or reduce the number of licenses that are in force. The problem with this is that only Madrid has taken the step of regulating this number, but no more. That is why, before the end of the year, a new Catalan law can be approved and knock down the arrival of Bolt by reducing this number of licenses. That is why there is talk at all times of a really brave movement. Above all, after the requests that have been made to the European Union to prevent Uber or Cabify from disappearing from Spain.





But if we go back to the present, for now until September, which is when Catalan legislation will be applied, you will be able to enjoy this service. If you are in this city you will be able to choose to download the corresponding application on your mobile device and access one of the cars that are made available.

Keep in mind that the company will not have its own fleet. You will have both self-employed workers as well as an external fleet. Finally, for each trip a commission of 15% will be charged, ensuring that it is really competent, especially if the rest of the companies that operate in Barcelona are checked. And this is something that emerges from the illusion of its Director of VTC and Taxis who says the following:

The launch of our VTCs and Taxis services in Barcelona is very important for us. We are very proud to be the first company to offer both services in Barcelona and we do so backed by the experience we already have in Spain and in more than 45 countries worldwide.

It will be the next few months who will tell the evolution of this service. But not only in Barcelona, ​​but in the rest of Spain, beyond Madrid, where this is a service that is up in the air. In the end what Bolt is doing is put more pressure on these governments to legislate and national legislation is complied with.