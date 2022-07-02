Bomb in European football: Cristiano Ronaldo asked to leave Manchester United in this transfer market

Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Manchester United (Photo: Reuters)

One year after his emotional return to Old Trafford and after a good season personally but irregular on a collective level, the Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo could leave the Manchester United. The gunner of 37 yearswho still has one more year left on his contract with the Red Devilswould be preparing his departure for this same transfer market and the rumors are getting stronger.

As reported The TimesOwn Ronaldo he has asked his club officials to allow him to leave in this very transfer window if they receive a satisfactory offer In the next weeks. This newspaper notes that “The 37-year-old’s decision is driven by the desire to play in the Champions League for the rest of his career.”.

CR7 He has been playing the highest club competition in European football for 19 consecutive seasons and has never played the Europa Leaguethe second-order tournament to which the Manchester United has qualified after an inconsistent campaign: they finished in sixth place in the Premier League.

That is why Cristianosix-time Ballon d’Or winner, has decided to end his second spell with the club prematurely. “The Portuguese player believes he has ‘three or four years’ left at the highest level”add The Times in your article. His individual performance is not consistent with the sports policy of a Manchester United looking to get on track with Erik ten Hag after the cycles Ole Gunnar Solskjaer y Ralph Rangnick.

Ronaldo He has scored 24 goals in 36 games for United last season and aims to continue in good shape to arrive at the Qatar World Cup 2022his last big date with the selection of Portugal. The English press notes that the bug He believes that the best thing for his immediate future is to look for a team that competes at the highest continental level.

Nevertheless, Cristiano maximum respect for Manchester Unitedthe club with which he became a great world-class star, so won’t try to force your way out. She will wait for a convincing offer to leave. And according The Sunsome of the clubs that have him on the radar are Chelsea and the Bayern Munich.

Londoners could convert Ronaldo in his main signing this summer. Todd Boehlynew owner of the Bluesrecently met with jorge mendes, agent of the Portuguese player, to know what the conditions would be to finalize the transfer. Meanwhile he Bayern is also interested in signing the experienced striker, especially if they let go of Robert Lewandowski.

