Bomb in European football: Robert Lewandowski will be Barcelona’s new reinforcement

Lewandowski will join Barcelona in the coming days (Reuters)

After several weeks of conflict, this Friday Bayern Munich said yes and Robert Lewandowski will be a new footballer Barcelona, as confirmed by the main Spanish and German portals. The striker will travel to Spain in the next few hours and could be presented on Sunday at the Camp Nouif there are no problems.

The Polish striker had declared at the end of last season that his cycle at the Bavarian club had ended despite the fact that he still had one more year left on his contract. Despite his public request, the leadership had rejected some of the offers that had come to the institution and this had provoked the anger of the footballer who had arrived late in the last two training sessions, as a sign of protest.

Now, the specialized journalist Fabrizio Romano and the Catalan sites Sport y Sports world agree that Bayern Munich accepted 45 million euros (plus 5 million in variables) offered by the Spanish team and in this way there are only details left for the experienced striker to put on the Barça shirt. Lewandowski33, will sign a contract for three seasons and will travel to Catalonia in the next few hours.

Xavi Hernández, coach of Fúbol Club Barcelona (Reuters)

The Pole, chosen as the best FIFA player in 2020 and 2021, put an end to his cycle in the Bavarian team that began in 2014. Since then he has scored 344 goals and lifted 19 titles, including the 2020 Champions League. Now he will have a new challenge in Barcelona, ​​​​which this Friday presented Raphinha as its brand new reinforcement and who hopes in the next few hours to sell the midfielder for more than 80 million euros Frenkie De Jong al Manchester United.

The team led by Xavi Hernandez It thus has the reinforcement that it most expected to form a forward line together with Ousmane Dembele y Ansu Fati, the great promise of the club. With them, the Spanish coach will seek for his team to recover the level that he was able to show in past years with Pep Guardiola or Luis Enrique, when he was able to conquer Europe.

For their part, Bayern Munich did their best not to miss their great striker in the future, since last month they closed the arrival of Sadio Manéwho comes from being one of the best strikers in the Premier League with the Liverpool.

