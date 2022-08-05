Bomb in the European pass market: Leandro Paredes leaves PSG and would have agreed his arrival at an Italian giant

Leandro Paredes will not continue at PSG and his destination would be Juventus (REUTERS / Sarah Meyssonnier)

The Argentinian Leandro Paredes could become a new Juventus playerif the Italian club finishes closing the agreement with Paris Saint-Germain, as revealed today by the Italian press.

“Juventus sees Paredes getting closer and closer. Contacts with PSG advance and only the final agreement with the player remains”reported the Italian newspaper Tuttosport. As reported by Sky Sports, the footballer has everything agreed and in a matter of hours his arrival at the Turin cast would be made official.

At “Juve” they closely follow the evolution of the French midfielder’s injury Paul Pogba as he could miss a good part of Serie A and Paredes’ name is the one chosen to replace him by the team’s manager Massimiliano Allegri. It is worth remembering that Arthur Melo is considered transferable and the presence of Di María contributes to the final decision of the former Boca Juniors player.

As happened at PSG, Leandro Paredes would once again be a teammate of Ángel Di María at Juventus (Photo by Xavier Laine/Getty Images)

“PSG is ready to sell Paredes for around 20 million euros, but Juventus prefers a loan with the right to an exchange and the mediations are working,” the Italian newspaper added. in the last hours It transpired that for 15 million the deal would be closed. If the arrival of Paredes to Juventus materializes, the Argentine He will be teammates with his compatriots Angel Di María and Matías Soulé.

“I see Paredes at Juventus, he is a very reliable player and he has experience. He could add to the team. I feel sad for Pogba’s injury but I know that when he recovers, it will be very decisive for Juve”. the reception given by the legend Gigi Buffon to the Argentine, who returns to Italian football where he already played in Chievo Verona, Empoli and Rome.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain has already made the moves to no longer have Paredes: they signed Vitinha, Renato Sanches and the new coach, Christophe Galtier, ratified Marco Verratti as starter.

