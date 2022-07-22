Bomb in the transfer market: in Uruguay they assure that Luis Suárez agreed to join Nacional

Suárez in the Great Central Park, the house of the Bag (EFE / National Football Club)



Luis Suárez will once again wear the shirt of Nacional de Montevideothe club with which he debuted in the First League of Uruguayan football in 2005. This was stated by the journalist Rodrigo Vázquez, from Sport80 y DirecTV Uruguay on his Twitter account: reported that the operation was closed so that the artilleryman joins with a contract until the Qatar 2022 World Cup, so he will play the South American Cup and the Closing Tournament.

Suárez, 35, emigrated to European football in 2006 and after not renewing his contract with Atlético Madrid, he was free to negotiate with another entity. In the last hours he had been offered to Borussia Dortmund in Germany, but what would not have convinced him was that they did not assure him to be a starter.

He was previously close to signing with River Plate, a club with which he had reached an agreement, but it was subject to the Millionaire advancing to the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores. However, the cast of Núñez fell to Vélez and the chance was cut short. “He was very excited about the possibility of going to River to fight for the Copa Libertadores. It was a dream that I had to win a cup in South America. As River was left out, that possibility falls”, he had stated then.

In the negotiations with the Núñez team, the coach Marcelo Gallardo himself intervened, offering him the chance to join. His eventual arrival would have been to strengthen the lead against the departure of Julian Alvarez to Manchester City, who made his debut this Wednesday in a friendly match in Houston against América from Mexico.

The attacker is looking for continuity to get to the World Cup in the best shape and that is why he wants to add as many games as possible. He knows that at Nacional they await him with open arms and there was a great movement from the tricolor fans to recover the idol, including a campaign on social networks. Everything indicates that the officialization of the return is imminent.

This Thursday in the match that Nacional faced Cerrito in the Gran Parque Central for the sixth date of the Intermediate Tournament, the fans distributed 15 thousand masks with the face of Suárez. It was another sign of popular affection for the scorer who they also sought to convince on the emotional side. After this domestic contest will be the Closing Tournament.

Luis Suárez sought continuity and international competition to reach the World Cup in the best shape (REUTERS / Pablo Porciuncula)

In addition, Nacional has international competition since it is classified for the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana and will face the Goianian from Brazil and the first match will be on Tuesday, August 2 in Montevideo, the Bolsonaro venue, while the rematch will be played a week later in Brazil.

As anticipated, Suárez will return to football in his country where he played a year and a half as a professional, between 2005 and 2006. Later he emigrated to the Netherlands and spent a season at Groningen, although his leap in quality was his four years at Ajax. He later moved to Liverpool and then transferred to Barcelona, ​​where he won everything and formed a fearsome trident alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar. Two years ago he continued his campaign at Atlético Madrid.

In his national team he became one of the benchmarks of the team that brought joy back to the sky-blue team. First with the historic fourth place in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and the consecration in the Copa América played in Argentina in 2011. Later they qualified for the next three World Cups and Qatar would be the “last dance” of the Pistolero who will seek to reach well tuned after a second stage in Nacional.

KEEP READING

A player from the Argentine national team changed teams in search of continuity for the Qatar World Cup

Rodrigo de Paul’s lawyer clarified why his separation from Camila Homs will not prevent him from going to the Qatar World Cup

Chiqui Tapia spoke about how De Paul’s separation could affect her presence at the Qatar World Cup