Bomb transfer in the NBA: Harden left Houston and will form a “Big 3” that threatens to be a new dynasty

The stay of James Harden in the Houston Rockets it was at its peak of tension. After the double beating in front of Los Angeles Lakers, the franchise of Texas decided it was time for a change. Since the arrival of John Wall in exchange of Russell Westbrook the new image was coming that the team twice champion of the NBA wanted to impose.

After several weeks of negotiations, the era of Beard in Houston: he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets. All the fans of the most competitive league in the world thought that safe exchange was Kevin Durant O Kyrie Irving. But no, there’s a new big 3 in the neighborhood and it is one that raises fears to all. The big winner of the trade was the franchise of NY and of course, the escort that he was finally able to leave the Rockets after several controversies.

Not only were two teams involved in the barter: Cleveland Cavalliers received the center Jarrett Allen and to the eaves Taurean Prince and the Indiana Pacers they wait with open arms for the base Caris LeVert. In addition, Texans incorporate from the Cavs a Dante Exum and of the Nets a Rodions Kurucs. A chaos of exchanges that does not end there: Houston also receives three unprotected draft picks from Brooklyn (2022, 2024 and 2026) added to another from 2022 that Cleveland sent through the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Oklahoma City Thunder native duo is back together (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

But what impacted the NBA is the reunion between Kevin Durant and James Harden added to All-Star Kyrie Irving. With a legend like Steve Nash on the bench and big players behind them like DeAndre Jordan, Spencer Dinwiddie (currently injured) or Joe Harris, the Nets they are already considered the great candidates in the search for the first ring for the franchise. Those considered ‘classic’ of the New York Knicks reached two finals in 2002 and 2003 but fell to the Lakers of Kobe Bryant and the San antonio spurs of Emanuel Ginobili respectively.

On the other hand, the Texas franchise is not so sad. In addition to a large number of picks to fish for promises in the next few years, managed to take a star as is Victor Oladipo on a good level and dreams of being able to join him with John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins. The Houston center took advantage of Harden’s departure to dedicate a few words to him: “My interest when I got here was to play with Wall. James’s lack of respect started much earlier. It is not something that happens overnight. It was unfair for the 14 of us who showed up to train “, Shooting.

Some of the videos that were leaked of James Harden in the preview of the exchange

It all started in the preseason when the now former Rockets star showed up several days late to practice and he violated league health protocols by not being available for two weeks. One day before the exchange, the Beard stated that the Rockets “They weren’t good enough” And this accelerated things for the leaders of the franchise.

At the end of the story, we will have to wait to see how the NBA accommodates after such an exchange. The Nets as new candidates for the Eastern Conference with their Big 3, the Texas players betting on three stars who have recovered from important injuries, the Pacers with their new figure from Brooklyn and the Cavaliers who continue their rebuilding process after the step of LeBron James.

