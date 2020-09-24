Bombay High Court seeks response from Sanjay Raut on Kangana Ranaut’s petition, threat DVD is also presented

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday sought a response from Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut on a petition filed by Actress Kangana Ranaut against the demolition of a part of the bungalow by the BMC. Justice S. J. Kathavala and Justice R. A bench of I Chagla also directed Bhagyavant Late, an officer of H-ward of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to file his response to the petition. Also Read – Sara Ali leaves Goa for Mumbai, will inquire NCB 26

On September 7, Latte signed an order to demolish a part of the actress’ bungalow. Kangana Ranaut’s lawyer senior advocate Birendra Saraf submitted a DVD in court on Tuesday, which contains a statement by Shiv Sena leader Raut threatening the actress. Also Read – Bhiwandi Building Accident: Six members of same family of Halli village died in accident, mourning

After this, the bench gave permission to Raut and Latte to be parties in the case. Raut’s lawyer Pradeep Thorat pleaded for additional time to file a reply, arguing that the Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP was still in New Delhi. Also Read – 50 Bollywood actors, Deepika Padukone and director of Dharma Productions issued summons on NCB’s radar

At the same time, senior advocate of BMC Anil Sakhare also requested to give additional time to Latte to file his reply.

Justice S. J. Kathavala said that the bench will start hearing on Ranaut’s petition from Friday and Raut can file his reply anytime before his turn to present his arguments in the court. The bench said that BMC should file the reply on behalf of Late. She said that she cannot delay the hearing.

The bench said, “We cannot leave a demolished house like this. The building has been partially demolished and cannot be left in the same condition during the heavy monsoon. We will start hearing on the petition from tomorrow. “

Ranaut had filed a petition in the High Court on 9 September, pleading that the court declare a part of his bungalow in Pali Hill area here to be broken by the BMC. The actress, after amending her plea, also demanded damages of two crore rupees from BMC.