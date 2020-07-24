Bombay High Court’s big talk on women’s oppression – there can be no fixed formula for reaction to atrocities

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has said that there can be no fixed formula for how a woman will react to a violent act of a man, but to imprison a youth indefinitely without strong evidence against the concept of freedom Will happen. On July 21, Justice Bharti Dangre made this remark while granting bail to a 24-year-old man accused of a rape and harassment case. Also Read – Varvara Rao seeking bail in the guise of epidemic, age: NIA

The accused was arrested in December 2019 and since then he is in jail. According to the court, the case was registered on November 25, when a 25-year-old woman alleged that the accused raped and tortured her on October 28, 2019, in Amawi Valley of Lonavala. Also Read – CICSE 10th, 12th Exam 2020: Maharashtra government cannot allow ICSE to conduct pending examinations, know the whole matter

According to the victim, she had known the accused for the past eight years and had gone to Ambi Valley to celebrate Diwali with some friends. On returning from her trip, the woman told her mother about the incident, after which she contacted the concerned police station in Pune and lodged an FIR on 8 November. Also Read – Air India’s plane ready to fly from May 25, but before this the court will have to answer on this matter

While requesting the release of the accused on bail, his lawyer Abhinav Chandrachud argued that there was a delay in filing an FIR and the reason for this delay has not been explained. The court said in its order that the victim claimed that she had made a noise to stop the accused from molesting her and it was surprising that none of her friends came to her rescue despite living in the same bungalow.

The court, after looking at the material and charge sheet submitted by the prosecution, said that this does not constitute a reasonable basis for believing that the applicant is guilty of the crime. Justice Dangre said that there cannot be a straightforward formula for how a woman would react to harassment by a man, because all women are born under different circumstances, go through different things in life and experience React and react differently.

The court said that the accused is a graduate in mechanical engineering and had no criminal background. The court said that imprisoning a young man for an indefinite period without a strong base would be against the concept of freedom and the court granted him bail on a personal bond of Rs 50,000.