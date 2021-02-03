Bomin Talks About Golden Child’s Comeback, Scores His Acting Abilities, And More

Golden Child’s Bomin shared perception into his character in a brand new interview with @star1!

On February 1, @star1 journal launched a brand new pictorial of Bomin exuding each a candy and charismatic vibe.

Just lately, Golden Baby made their comeback with the brand new mini album “YES.” and title observe “Burn It.” Bomin, who ready for the group’s comeback as quickly as he wrapped up filming for his drama “18 Once more,” shared, “I’m happy as a result of I believe the tune and efficiency each got here out with top quality regardless of the brief preparation interval.”

Following the online drama “A-TEEN 2,” Bomin starred within the JBTC drama “18 Once more,” solidifying his place as each an idol and an actor. When requested what rating he would give himself on his performing, Bomin replied, “50 factors. I’m missing in lots of facets, so I nonetheless have an extended methods to go. I’ll proceed to work laborious.”

Throughout his faculty days, Bomin studied extensively to the purpose that he had ready to enter a international language highschool. He defined, “I did a number of issues right here and there, from having a tutor and going to supplementary faculty to attending an academy on writing essays and receiving classes on discussing information. It’s to the extent that there most likely isn’t a non-public lesson I haven’t taken.”

Though Bomin is the youngest member of Golden Baby, the opposite members take into account him to be very mature. Relating to nicknames reminiscent of “Maknae [youngest] on high,” Bomin shared, “I believe I bought that nickname as a result of I’m not the kind to behave like a toddler. I’m the eldest son in my household, so I’m extra mature in comparison with my age.”

Bomin’s full pictorial and interview will probably be accessible by way of the February subject of @star1 journal.

