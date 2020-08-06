Bon Appétit Taps Sonia Chopra as Executive Editor, 3 Video Stars Quit

The state of affairs at Condé Nast’s Bon Appétit stays in flux, following the June ouster of editor-in-chief Adam Rapoport after allegations of racial discrimination on the food-media model and a photograph of Rapoport in brown-face circulated on-line.

The media and publishing firm introduced that Sonia Chopra, former director of editorial technique for Vox Media’s Eater, is becoming a member of Bon Appétit as government editor. In the meantime, three of Bon Appétit’s Take a look at Kitchen stars — Priya Krishna, Sohla El-Waylly and Rick Martinez — on Thursday introduced in posts on social media that they’ve formally stop, citing unsuccessful efforts at negotiating with Condé Nast for equitable compensation.

Chopra, as Bon Appétit government editor, will assist lead editorial content material throughout Bon Appétit, Epicurious, Healthyish and Mainly. Till the corporate hires a brand new EIC for Bon Appétit, Chopra will report back to Anna Wintour, Condé Nast U.S. creative director and EIC of Vogue U.S. Chopra will begin on Aug. 24.

As a part of her duties, Chopra may even be chargeable for working with Condé Nast Leisure — which can be led by just-hired Agnes Chu, former head of content material for Disney Plus — to develop Bon Appétit’s video technique. Chu will begin in September at Condé Nast, changing former CNE president Oren Katzeff, who’s shifting out of the position after allegations of the racial pay disparities in Condé Nast’s video division and offensive feedback Katzeff made on social media prior to now.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Sonia, an unbelievable chief who has made widespread cultural impression by means of her ardour for meals,” Wintour stated in a press release. “Sonia’s power and experience connecting content material throughout platforms is unmatched and can drive the continued success of Bon Appétit and our meals manufacturers.”

Chopra is exiting Vox Media after greater than six years working on the firm’s Eater website, and her departure comes after a Vox Media layoff of 6% of its staff final month. Most lately, Chopra oversaw technique and operations at Eater. She additionally was co-executive producer on Eater’s PBS present “No Passport Required” and beforehand served as Eater’s managing editor and managed the model’s 20-plus metropolis websites.

“I can’t wait to get began with the Bon Appétit workforce,” stated Chopra. “I’ve been a loyal fan of the model for years and sit up for collaborating with them to create significant change at this pivotal second taking place in meals media.”

Bon Appétit Take a look at Kitchen should transfer ahead with out Krishna, El-Waylly or Martinez. In a prolonged assertion on Twitter, Krishna stated that when she first began doing movies for Take a look at Kitchen in 2018, she wasn’t paid. Final yr, she stated, the corporate provided her what amounted to $300 per video, earlier than she later came upon that a few of her colleagues had been making “many, many instances this quantity” whereas others weren’t compensated in any respect.

Whereas working for Bon Appétit Take a look at Kitchen, Krishna wrote, “I voiced quite a few complaints — about how non-white members of the take a look at kitchen had been tokenized, carelessly framed as monolithic consultants for his or her communities, used as props for white expertise, and never given equal alternatives to be featured.” Krishna stated Condé Nast leaders assured her issues would change — however that was “lip service,” she wrote: “The contract I acquired was nowhere close to equitable, and really would doubtlessly permit for me to make even lower than I presently do.”

In response, a Condé Nast spokeswoman stated, “During the last a number of weeks, the video workforce has labored individually with every Take a look at Kitchen contributor to deal with all issues and talk equitable compensation constructions, together with standardized charge playing cards, in some ways exceeding SAG/AFTRA requirements, for freelance and editorial employees who contribute to video. As new management at each Condé Nast Leisure and Bon Appétit be part of the workforce within the coming weeks, new video programming with new and returning expertise may even be introduced.”

Bon Appétit’s YouTube channel, which is able to now be absent the three widespread Take a look at Kitchen hosts, has garnered greater than 6 million subscribers since launching in 2017. The publication has 7 million print readers and 10.6 million digital month-to-month distinctive guests, based on Condé Nast.