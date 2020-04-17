Bon Iver Release New Song Benefiting Health Care Workers – Variety

Bon Iver have launched “PDLIF” — “Please Don’t Reside in Concern” — a brand new music aimed toward supporting well being employees on the entrance strains of the coronavirus pandemic.

In an effort to supply important medical gadgets to well being employees, the band is donating 100% of “PDLIF” proceeds to Direct Reduction, the humanitarian help group coordinating with public well being authorities, nonprofits, and companies to ship private protecting tools to responders throughout the US and the world.

“By means of the music, Bon Iver hope followers will be a part of them in giving again, amplifying the great, and rallying round their world group,” the announcement says. “Whereas ‘PDLIF’ was made in isolation, the observe traveled from one collaborator to the subsequent, serving as a reminder that although we’re aside, we’re by no means alone.”

Pay attention right here: https://boniver.ffm.to/pdlif

“PDLIF” was produced by Justin Vernon, Jim-E Stack, and BJ Burton and stems from a pattern of Alabaster dePlume’s “Go to Croatia.” Along with Vernon, musicians embody Jim-E Stack (drum programming), Kacy Hill (vocals), Joseph Okay Rainey, Sr. (vocals), Eli Teplin (piano), Devin Hoffman (bass), and Rob Moose (string preparations, piano). Vernon, Hill, dePlume, and Michael Lewis wrote lyrics, with mixing by BJ Burton and mastering by Huntley Miller.

“PDLIF” marks Bon Iver’s first new, studio launch since 2019’s “i,i,” which earned Grammy nominations for Album of the Yr, File of the Yr, and extra. As introduced with final month’s “Blood Financial institution (10th Anniversary Version)” reissue, the band is at present donating 10% of all merch gross sales to Feed My Folks and the Chippewa Valley Artist Reduction Fund, two native organizations supporting these affected by COVID-19.

Lively in all 50 states and greater than 80 international locations, Direct Reduction’s mission is to enhance the well being and lives of individuals affected by poverty or emergencies – with out regard to politics, faith, or skill to pay. Be taught extra about their coronavirus response efforts right here.