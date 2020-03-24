Bon Jovi Keyboardist Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Bon Jovi founding member and keyboardist David Bryan revealed on Saturday (March 21) that he has examined constructive for the coronavirus.

Lower than every week earlier, he was residence in New Jersey when, on March 15, he began to really feel sick. “The primary signs had been flu-like, with a low stage fever round 100 with physique aches and complications,” Bryan tells Selection. Quickly after, the physique aches made it tough to get away from bed. By Wednesday, March 18, it began to maneuver to his lungs. It was then that the Tony Award-winning musician, who had been in New York Metropolis within the weeks prior engaged on launching the brand new musical “Diana,” knew he wanted medical assist.

He instantly known as his physician, Dr. Mike Rothberg of Brick, NJ, who had entry to drive-by testing for the coronavirus, which concerned a deep swab up his nostril. Two days later, Bryan was knowledgeable that he was constructive and was instantly prescribed antibiotics — Azithromycin and hydroxychloroquine (the “anti- malaria drug”) — which he began on Saturday. Two days later, Bryan reviews that the drugs is working and he’s “getting stronger” whereas remaining in self-isolation together with his spouse, Alexis. She, too, has examined constructive however will not be displaying any of the identical signs besides for a “slight headache for a few days.”

Says Bryan: “I’m grateful that she will not be as sick as I’m. We’re each quarantined but it surely simply exhibits that some folks can have it with no signs, and a few folks can have it like me, and there’s others who’re actually sick and must go to the hospital.”

Desirous to share his story and on the similar time attempt to assist by “squashing concern” was the rationale the 58-year-old Bryan went public on Instagram, writing that the virus was “the flu, not the plague.” He is also encouraging everybody to observe social distancing to keep away from spreading it to others.

For now, the protocol he’s following consists of one other week of quarantine and, with improved signs, he’ll take the take a look at two occasions to guarantee a detrimental outcome. Within the meantime, Bryan has been in mattress watching films and getting a number of sleep as his physique fights the virus. He additionally says everybody ought to do their half to gradual the unfold and keep residence.

“Everyone has simply received to avoid one another to kill this virus,” he says. “As a lot because it’s not any enjoyable, it’s much less enjoyable to have it. If folks do the fitting factor, we are able to all recover from this. Individuals must take this critically. You will get it. I received it.”

In the meantime, Bon Jovi frontman Jon Bon Jovi has been serving to feed these in want through his JBJ Soul Kitchen Neighborhood Restaurant in Purple Financial institution, NJ, and fascinating his personal artistic juices with a shared expertise beneath the banner “If You Can’t Do What You Do… Do What You Can” inviting followers to assist him write a track reflective of this second in time.