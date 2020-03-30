Bond Girl Lea Seydoux Has Seen No Time To Die, Here’s What She Thinks

So far as film franchises go, there are few fairly as huge and long-running because the James Bond films. 007’s adventures as an MI6 agent have enthralled audiences for many years, and Eon Productions is displaying no indicators of slowing down. However Daniel Craig’s tenure as Bond will come to an finish with Cary Joji Fukunaga’s No Time to Die. The extremely anticipated blockbuster has been pushed again a lot of instances, however actress Lea Seydoux was in a position to see the theatrical minimize. And she or he even shared her ideas on Bond 25.