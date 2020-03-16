Bond girl Olga Kurylenko confirms she has coronavirus

Former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko has introduced that she has examined constructive for coronavirus and is now self-isolating.

She broke the information on her private Instagram account, revealing her primary signs as “fever and fatigue,” which have lasted for nearly per week to this point.

She has urged folks to take care of themselves and “do take this severely,” because the variety of confirmed circumstances continues to rise around the globe.

Kurylenko rose to worldwide fame as the feminine lead in 2008’s Quantum of Solace, Daniel Craig’s second movie within the function of James Bond.

Since then, she has appeared within the Tom Cruise sci-fi movie Oblivion in addition to Armando Ianucci’s The Loss of life of Stalin and Johnny English Strikes Once more.

It’s unclear the place precisely Kurylenko contacted the virus, however she joins Tom Hanks on the checklist of well-known actors to check constructive.

Instances of coronavirus have now reached 160,000 worldwide, with over a thousand within the UK alone.

Ranging from right this moment, the British authorities will maintain a televised press convention each afternoon, updating residents on newest developments and the best way to defend themselves.

Main sporting occasions and movies have been delayed in a bid to gradual the virus, with attendance of any giant gatherings firmly suggested towards.

Kurylenko’s information follows the discharge date delay of the upcoming James Bond movie No Time to Die resulting from to the viral pandemic.