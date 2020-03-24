Bond Girl Olga Kurylenko Shares Health Update After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Go away a Remark
The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting individuals from all walks of life, and within the leisure neighborhood, actress Olga Kurylenko is among the many individuals who have been affected. Luckily, Kurylenko, who performed Camille Montes in 2008’s Quantum of Solace, the 22nd James Bond film, is already on the mend from the coronavirus.
Sharing an image of herself along with her son on Instagram, Olga Kurylenko gave a well being replace to her followers within the caption, saying:
P.S. I’ve utterly recovered. To recapitulate: For one week I felt fairly unhealthy and was principally in mattress, sleeping, with excessive fever and powerful headache. The second week, the fever was gone however some gentle cough appeared and I felt very drained. By the tip of the second week I felt completely effective. Cough is sort of gone though I nonetheless cough within the mornings however then it utterly goes away for the day! I’m effective! And now I’m simply having fun with this time to replicate on many issues and spend my time with my son.
Olga Kurylenko shared on March 15 that she’d caught the coronavirus, revealing that she’d been unwell for nearly every week by that time and that her predominant signs had been a fever and fatigue. By March 18, Kurylenko not solely clarified that she’d been particularly examined for coronavirus, however she additionally mentioned that her fever was gone and shared the nutritional vitamins and dietary supplements she was taking to “assist the immune system.”
Now with the coronavirus behind her, she gave a recap of what she’s been by way of and warranted followers that apart from a lingering cough, she’s doing fairly effectively and is having fun with attending to be along with her son. Olga Kurylenko simply one of many actors who has caught the coronavirus during the last a number of weeks, with others together with Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and Daniel Dae Kim.
Olga Kurylenko acquired a number of consideration for in Quantum of Solace, the place Camille Montes was monitoring down Normal Medrano, the person who murdered her household when she was a baby. As a result of Medrano was in enterprise with Quantum member Dominic Greene, Camille slept with him to be able to get near Medrano, and he or she subsequently crossed paths with Daniel Craig’s James Bond. With Bond’s assist, Camille in the end exacted vengeance on Medrano, and he or she and 007 went their separate methods by the tip of the film.
Though there have been plans for Camille Montes to return in 2012’s Skyfall, Olga Kurylenko was absent from each that film and 2015’s Spectre. Daniel Craig’s closing James Bond outing, No Time to Die, opens in theaters this November, and whereas there can be loads of returning faces, there’s no phrase about Camille displaying up.
Olga Kurylenko’s different notable credit embody Hitman, Oblivion, The Man Who Killed Don Quixote, Johnny English Strikes Once more and the Starz collection Magic Metropolis. Her upcoming films embody Empires of the Deep and The Bay of Silence.
Together with the varied actors who’re dealing firsthand with this illness, the COVID-19 pandemic has additionally resulted in quite a few films that had been about to come back out being delayed, together with No Time to Die, which was initially supposed to come back out subsequent month. Loads of films and TV reveals that had been within the midst of manufacturing have additionally been halted till additional discover.
Preserve checking again with CinemaBlend for extra updates on how the coronavirus is impacting the movie business, and look by way of our 2020 launch schedule for what films are nonetheless set to come back out later this yr.
