Bond Girl Olga Kurylenko Shares Health Update After Coronavirus Diagnosis

P.S. I’ve utterly recovered. To recapitulate: For one week I felt fairly unhealthy and was principally in mattress, sleeping, with excessive fever and powerful headache. The second week, the fever was gone however some gentle cough appeared and I felt very drained. By the tip of the second week I felt completely effective. Cough is sort of gone though I nonetheless cough within the mornings however then it utterly goes away for the day! I’m effective! And now I’m simply having fun with this time to replicate on many issues and spend my time with my son.