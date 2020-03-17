Bond Girl Olga Kurylenko Tested Positive For Coronavirus

View this publish on Instagram

Locked up at house after having examined constructive for Coronavirus. I’ve truly been ailing for nearly per week now. Fever and fatigue are my primary signs. Deal with your self and do take this significantly! ???? ? ???????? ???? ? ????????? ???????????. ??? ????? ?????? ?????. ??????????? ? ???????? – ??? ???????? ????????. ?????? ????????? ? ?????????? ??? ?? ???????! #coronavirus #???????????