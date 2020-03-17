Bond Girl Olga Kurylenko Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Go away a Remark
At this level, with giant parts of a number of nations shut down, and the Coronavirus having impacted a fairly good portion of the planet, it is actually clear that no one is actually secure. Even Tom Hanks, globally acknowledged as the best residing human being on the planet, has examined constructive, and if simply being the kindest individual on the planet cannot maintain you secure, nothing can. Now the Coronavirus has been confirmed to contaminate Bond Women as nicely, which ought to merely not be allowed.
Actress Olga Kurylenko, who performed Camile Montes in Quantum of Solace, and who has appeared in the whole lot from Tom Cruise movie Oblivion to Terry Gilliam’s oft-delayed The Man Who Killed Don Quixote, not too long ago confirmed to Instagram that she is now housebound after testing constructive for Coronavirus. Try her full feedback under.
Olga Kurylenko reveals that she’s truly been sick for concerning the final week affected by a fever and fatigue. The aim of her publish, in the end, is to attempt to assist unfold the phrase that the virus us severe enterprise and that folks ought to deal with it as such. The Ukranian-born actress is a French citizen and presently lives in France.
Whereas the 40-year-old Kurylenko will virtually actually be wonderful, her isolation will assist maintain her from infecting others, together with those that would possibly infect extra at-risk teams. The actress does not reveal how she may need contracted the virus, it is attainable she does not know.
Olga Kurylenko is much from the primary to have a confirmed case of Coronavirus. Tom Hanks might be the best profile title to be coping with the virus at this level. He and his spouse Rita Wilson are in quarantine themselves in Australia, the place Hanks was set to start engaged on a brand new film. In the identical nation, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton is presently in isolation as he awaits the outcomes of testing which ought to be coming this week. The manufacturing of each movies are on maintain for the second.
After all, the schedule of future movies being placed on maintain is much less essential to the trade as an entire than the truth that movie releases have additionally pressed pause, as nothing new is ready to open vast in theaters till April on the earliest, and it appears fairly attainable that even the movies nonetheless on the calendar may get pushed again as nicely.
Even for these not at-risk, Coronavirus sounds a very ugly option to get sick, and so doing what you’ll be able to to keep away from it seems like the proper transfer. Not solely do you keep away from carrying the illness to anyone who is perhaps extra inclined to it, however you keep away from spending this era of social distancing feeling like hell. If you happen to’re simply going to sit down on the sofa and binge watch motion pictures, you would possibly as nicely really feel good whereas doing it.
