Bond Woman, ‘That ’70s Present’ Star Tanya Roberts Dead at 65

Actor Tanya Roberts, identified for enjoying Stacey Sutton within the 1985 James Bond movie “A View to a Kill” and Midge Pinciotti on “That ’70s Present” between 1998 and 2004, has died. She was 65.

Roberts was out strolling her canine on Christmas Eve when she collapsed. She was admitted to the Cedars-Sinai hospital the place she died. The reason for dying isn’t understood to be associated to COVID-19.

“I’m devastated. She was sensible and exquisite and I really feel like a light-weight has been taken away. To say she was an angel can be at the highest of the checklist. She was the sweetest particular person you’d ever meet and had an enormous coronary heart. She liked her followers, and I don’t assume she realized how a lot she meant to them,” Roberts’ consultant and pal Mike Pingel advised Selection sister publication The Hollywood Reporter.

Born Victoria Leigh Blum, Roberts had a profitable modelling profession and appeared in some off-Broadway roles. She made her movie debut in 1975 with “The Final Sufferer.” Thereafter, she appeared in a collection of movies that attained cult standing, together with “The Beastmaster” (1982), “Sheena: Queen of the Jungle” (1984), “Physique Slam” (1987) and “Night time Eyes” (1990).

On “That ’70s Present,” Roberts performed the laidback hippie mom of Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon). Whereas she left the present in 2001, she returned in 2004.

Roberts’ closing on-screen look was within the tv collection “Barbershop” in 2005.

Britt Ekland, who performed a Bond woman in “The Man With The Golden Gun” (1974), tweeted: “Rip Tanya Roberts, as soon as a Bond Woman all the time a Bond Woman!”

“The Beastmaster” director Don Coscarelli tweeted: “I simply heard the unhappy information that actress Tanya Roberts handed away. Tanya was a phenomenal particular person, in and out. I’ll all the time bear in mind Tanya for being extremely candy and for her real love of animals. She was beloved by Beastmaster followers in all places. RIP.”