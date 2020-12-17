Bong Joon Ho, Lee Isaac Chung on ‘Minari’ and Steven Yeun

This yr, Bong Joon Ho made historical past and received 4 Academy Awards together with his movie “Parasite,” detailing a down-on-their-luck Korean household ingratiating themselves into the lives of a rich family. Lee Isaac Chung’s “Minari” describes a unique household; based mostly on Chung’s childhood experiences, the movie casts Steven Yeun and Yeri Han as Korean immigrants within the Eighties who transfer to Arkansas to start out a brand new life as farmers. Alan Kim performs their son, David, who balks when his grandmother (a scene-stealing Youn Yuh-jung) involves dwell with them.

The 2 filmmakers mentioned creating on-screen households, telling private tales and their work with Yeun as part of Selection’s inaugural FYC Fest.

Bong Joon Ho: I’m curious if everybody in your loved ones all watched the movie. Your mom, father …

Lee Isaac Chung: Yeah, all of them watched it. My mother and dad, they noticed it final yr in November. Round Thanksgiving time, really.

Bong: It will need to have been a giant reward to the household.

Chung: On the time I assumed I used to be going to break the Thanksgiving dinner. I used to be so scared. I used to be extra scared about that than our premiere, to be trustworthy. However they actually liked the film, and it was an unimaginable time for us as a household.

Bong: I feel it takes quite a lot of braveness to shoot a movie about your self or your loved ones, because it’s autobiographical. However what I appreciated extra about this movie is that it doesn’t wallow in nostalgia. It follows the angle of a number of characters, and it doesn’t characteristic any voiceovers or narration. I feel that stage of distance makes the movie extra stunning and common. I’m wondering if that’s one thing you deliberately labored on to create, or it simply occurred naturally in your screenwriting course of.

Chung: There was a time with this that I assumed possibly I’d do like … a bookend of voiceover. However as I used to be writing the movie, I spotted extra and extra: I used to be capable of create distance with this story by not solely considering of myself as David, because the little boy. I considered myself as Jacob, Steven’s character, rather a lot. After which I additionally felt very near all the opposite characters. I wished that distance to be there for positive, as a result of I didn’t assume it will work as only a reminiscence piece solely, however it wanted to be like a household story. So there was an intentional option to do it just a little in another way.

Bong: You had been basically casting your mother and father with Steven Yeun and Yeri Han, and that would have been a difficult course of as a director. I’m curious what method you took throughout casting.

Chung: You’ve labored with [Yeun] earlier than, and I’m simply inquisitive about your experiences working with him and what that was like. He’s sort of a singular individual in America, and [I’m] simply curious — like your expertise on “Okja.” I really like what he does in that movie and his complete character. And he sort of has that cute side in unity. I really feel that he might do one thing very dangerous in bringing his household to this farm in Arkansas, however nonetheless you like him.

Bong: In “Okja” he’s a person who lies, however you possibly can’t actually hate him for doing so, and you really come to adore him. Steven has this lovable high quality to him. However his efficiency in “Minari” was on one other stage. You see the heavy burden on this younger father’s shoulders and his obsession over this farm. You actually get to see a brand new aspect of Steven — a very father-like father.

Chung: He has this high quality to him that you just need to love him.

Bong: You mentioned that you just tried excited about how your mother and father felt and considered the story from Steven’s perspective. On the time you had been most likely too younger to know what was going on. However through the screenwriting and capturing course of, now that you just’re an grownup, had been you attempting to know what they had been going by means of? The belongings you couldn’t perceive again then?

Chung: My daughter is now 7 years outdated. And simply as Jacob is attempting to farm and to chase this dream, I felt like for a few years I’ve been irresponsibly chasing a dream of filmmaking. So one thing inside understanding my dad’s pursuit and then additionally the conflicts that may come from that. After which additionally understanding the angle of what it’s like for my daughter to be watching what I’m doing and my spouse’s considerations and all these items. I felt it was serving to me to see my mother and father another way. Then when my mother and father noticed [the film], to see that they felt I had seen them. The best way that they responded was “You perceive us; you see us.” And to me, that was extremely transferring.