Bong Tae Gyu Shares His Thoughts About The Response To His Wearing A Skirt To A Press Conference

Actor Bong Tae Gyu spoke frankly about gendered expectations in clothes in response to his sporting a skirt to a press convention.

On October 24, Bong Tae Gyu shared a screenshot of an article about his vogue decisions for the press convention of his upcoming drama “The Penthouse.” On the press convention, which was held on October 22, he wore a protracted skirt and blazer that was impressed by faculty uniform types. The screenshot of the article included the caption, “Bong Tae Gyu, vogue that crosses strains.”

Bong Tae Gyu wrote:

I don’t actually suppose that I crossed a line… It was very snug. I’m wondering how good it could have been if I might’ve worn it from the beginning? A minimum of now I perceive how sensible skirts will be. Furthermore, it seemed actually cool after I styled it up. Perhaps it was as a result of I used to be restricted for therefore lengthy to the merchandise referred to as “pants,” however a skirt was surprisingly cool and contemporary. I used to be stunned by how stimulating it felt, how a lot of a universe opened up, when this restriction disappeared. Prior to now, there was discuss letting feminine college students select to put on shorts or lengthy pants as a substitute of skirts so they may have extra free alternative of their faculty uniforms. These days, most colleges don’t obsess over making all feminine college students put on skirts. When Si Ha [his son] is sufficiently old to put on a college uniform, I’m wondering what it could be like if he had a skirt as considered one of his choices. A little one might be taught one thing actually essential simply from the concept a skirt is one thing we are able to select whether or not or to not put on. I might need realized this simply now, however I want Si Ha will be taught this just a little sooner. That males can put on skirts, and that they appear actually cool doing so.

Bong Tae Gyu is about to seem within the drama “The Penthouse,” which premieres on October 26 and shall be out there on Viki.

