Bong Tae Gyu Transforms Into A National Assembly Member In “The Penthouse” Season 2

SBS’s “The Penthouse” Season 2 shared a sneak peek at Bong Tae Gyu’s upcoming transformation!

Each Friday and Saturday, a suspenseful story of revenge will unravel on the Penthouse, an condominium advanced reserved for these on the high of the social pyramid. It’s going to deal with the solidarity and pursuit of revenge amongst a bunch of girls who will cease at nothing to guard their kids.

Spoilers

In the primary season, Bong Tae Gyu performed Lee Gyu Jin, the divorce specialist lawyer who’s additionally the one son to a chaebol household and referred to as a “Mama’s boy.” As a member of the Hera Membership, he gathers cash illegally by any means with Joo Dan Tae (Uhm Ki Joon) and Ha Yoon Chul (Yoon Jong Hoon). After he discovered Min Sul Ah’s (Jo Soo Min‘s) smartphone, he threatened Joo Dan Tae with video proof of his affair and a voice recording, however he wasn’t capable of perform his plan as a result of the cellphone was stolen again by Goo Ho Dong (Park Eun Suk). In the ultimate episode, he obtained assist from his mom and was decided to be harmless within the reinvestigation for Min Sul Ah’s homicide case. Lee Gyu Jin’s father additionally revealed his needs to show him right into a politician.

Bong Tae Gyu has captivated viewers along with his capability to completely painting his character along with his distinctive voice and highly effective presence. The actor additionally obtained reward for his witty advert libs, foolish expressions, and wild gestures, inflicting search phrases reminiscent of “Lee Gyu Jin vogue” to development actual time on engines like google.

In the newly launched stills, Lee Gyu Jin seems to be as luxurious as ever from head to toe. His glasses appear so as to add to his intelligence, and he has his trademark smile as he retains his gaze on somebody. The meeting member badge shines brightly on his costly jacket. Viewers are curious to see what stunning transformation Lee Gyu Jin will make as an assemblyman following his efficiency within the first season.

The manufacturing crew shared, “Bong Tae Gyu completely portrayed the carefree Lee Gyu Jin along with his distinctive shade, and he’s an actor who’s on one other stage with regards to understanding his character. Please preserve an eye fixed out for what actions the unpredictable Lee Gyu Jin will showcase in ‘The Penthouse’ Season 2.’”

The second season of “The Penthouse” will premiere on February 19 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Bong Tae Gyu within the first season of “The Penthouse” with subtitles right here!

