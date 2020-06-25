Bonnaroo 2020 Canceled Due to Coronavirus Pandemic – Variety

The Bonnaroo 2020 pageant has been formally canceled due to the continued coronavirus pandemic, the pageant introduced on Thursday. In March, the long-running pageant, which is held in Manchester, Tenn., moved from its common June dates to September within the hopes that the pandemic would have eased sufficient to enable for mass gatherings, but it surely has lengthy been obvious that won’t occur.

The pageant has scheduled its 2021 dates for June 17th by way of the 20th. These with tickets to this yr’s occasion can be in a position to roll their tickets over to subsequent yr’s occasion, though refunds for tickets and lodging can be obtainable. The deadline to request a refund is July 31; they are going to be processed “in as few as 30 days” following that date. Full particulars can be found on the Bonnaroo web site.

“Bonnaroo Music & Arts Competition is not going to happen this September 24-27, 2020 as initially rescheduled,” the announcement reads. “Our annual time collectively on the Farm is nothing in need of magical, however out of an abundance of warning and for the well being and security of all Bonnaroovians, artists, workers, companions and our neighborhood, it is a obligatory actuality. Extra data on lineup, tenting and lodging can be obtainable at a later date.”

The Bonnaroo 2020 lineup was introduced in January. Artists on the invoice included Tame Impala, Device, Lizzo, Vampire Weekend, Lana Del Rey, the 1975, Run the Jewels, and Brittany Howard. The pageant, initially scheduled to happen June 11–14, had been moved to the weekend of September 24–27.

Each main pageant and live performance tour for 2020 has been postponed or canceled within the wake of the pandemic, with most being steadily rescheduled for 2021.