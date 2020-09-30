Bonnaroo 2021 Rescheduled From June to September

The Bonnaroo Competition has moved its 2021 dates from June to September, the organizers introduced on Tuesday. The transfer is one more indication that the lockdown imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, which has shut down the live-entertainment enterprise nearly fully, has no finish in sight and it is going to be many months earlier than something resembling a conventional music pageant can happen.

“The unique dates for Bonnaroo 2021 have modified. Bonnaroo will now happen on Sept. 2-5, 2021,” the announcement reads. “Keep tuned for information on lineup, tenting + extra. We encourage you to rollover your tickets to the brand new dates, however refunds shall be out there for individuals who can’t attend.”

The annual pageant launched in Manchester, Tennessee, in 2002 and has been held there yearly besides 2020.

The Bonnaroo 2020 lineup was introduced in January. Artists on the invoice included Tame Impala, Instrument, Lizzo, Vampire Weekend, Lana Del Rey, the 1975, Run the Jewels, and Brittany Howard. The pageant, initially scheduled to happen June 11–14, had been moved to the weekend of September 24–27 earlier than being cancelled outright.

Each main pageant and live performance tour for 2020 has been postponed or canceled within the wake of the pandemic, with most being progressively rescheduled for 2021, though some have begun to creep into 2022: Elton John lately introduced his rescheduled North American tour dates as starting in February of 2022, though his European tour is scheduled to relaunch subsequent summer season.

The Coachella Competition, initially scheduled for April, was moved to October earlier than being rescheduled for the weekends of April September 11 and April 16-18, 2021, with the country-themed Stagecoach Competition, which can also be helmed by Coachella producer Goldenvoice, transferring to April 23-25. Because the time of this text’s publication, each festivals stay on these dates.