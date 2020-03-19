Bonnaroo Music Festival Postponed

The 2020 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, in Manchester, Tennessee, has been postponed resulting from issues over the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

The pageant, initially scheduled to happen June 11–14 at Nice Stage Park, has been moved to the weekend of September 24–27.

The Bonnaroo 2020 lineup was introduced in January. Artists on the invoice included Tame Impala, Software, Lizzo, Vampire Weekend, Lana Del Rey, the 1975, Run the Jewels, and Brittany Howard.

The preliminary postponement announcement reads in full: Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival can be rescheduled to happen September 24-27, 2020 out of an abundance of warning and for the well being and security of all Bonnaroovians, artists, workers and our group.

All present tickets and onsite lodging (tenting, tent leases, RV, and many others.) can be honored for the brand new weekend. Followers with off-site lodging and shuttles bought via the pageant can be contacted immediately with updates.

Relaxation assured, we’ll share updates as rapidly as potential through e mail, our web site, and on our social accounts.

Please proceed to radiate positivity via this uncharted time in our world. Thanks in your continued assist and we sit up for seeing you on The Farm this fall.

– ❤️ Bonnaroo”

The scheduled lineup for June featured:

Thursday, June 11: Grand Ole Opry Feat. Particular Visitors, Andy Frasco, Larkin Poe, The Regrettes and extra.

Friday, June 12: Software, Miley Cyrus, Bassnectar, The 1975, Run The Jewels, Glass Animals, Younger The Big, Megan Thee Stallion, Tipper and extra.

Saturday, June 13: Lizzo, Flume, Oysterhead, Tenacious D, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, DaBaby, Seven Lions and extra.

Sunday, June 14,: Tame Impala, Lana Del Rey, Vampire Weekend, Leon Bridges, Younger Thug, Grace Potter, Flogging Molly, Rezz and extra.