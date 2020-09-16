Bonnaroo Virtual Festival Set for Sept. 24-26

Bonnaroo has unveiled particulars for “Virtual Roo-Ality,” a free three-night dwell broadcast airing solely through YouTube. The livestreaming occasion will rejoice the annual pageant with a spread of programming, spanning new dwell performances, authentic content material, and archival units captured at Bonnaroo’s residence at Nice Stage Park in Manchester, TN. The pageant will stream dwell on September 24-26 starting at 5:30pm ET every day solely on the official Bonnaroo YouTube channel. A whole schedule will probably be introduced quickly.

Topping the invoice are 13 dwell performances from Bonnaroo’s archive, together with Dave Matthews and Associates, Metallica, The White Stripes, James Brown, My Morning Jacket, Alabama Shakes, in addition to the full-length streaming premiere of the Beastie Boys’ historic closing live performance efficiency, held at Bonnaroo on June 12, 2009.

It should additionally supply new performances from greater than 35 artists, together with uncommon collaborations, together with Nathaniel Rateliff, Chromeo, Large Gigantic, Bruce Hornsby that includes James Mercer, Rob Moose & Polo G, Previous Crow Medication Present’s Bonnarootenanny, Denzel Curry, Lennon Stella, Billy Strings, Motion Bronson, CloZee, Moon Taxi, Dwell from Tipitina’s that includes Galactic and Tank and The Bangas, Pigeons Enjoying Ping Pong, Goose, Dwell from Graduate Nashville curated by Music Metropolis tastemaker Whiskey Jam that includes Ashley McBryde, Ingrid Andress, Devin Dawson and Ernest, and extra.

The digital pageant can even embrace a big selection of authentic programming, extra actions and unique experiences all through the three-day occasion, reminiscent of Large Freedia sharing her recipe for Booty Poppin’ Potatoes, karaoke “Bonnaroke with Allen Stone,” “Meals Conversations with Motion Bronson Dwell From Greenpoint,” and extra.

As a part of the digital “Sanctuary of Self Love” curated by Hayley Williams and delivered to you by Toyota, Bonnaroovians can expertise participating conversations about vital subjects together with the digital house and psychological well being, variety in wellness, and the origins of gender with panelists starting from Charli XCX, Dr. Pleasure Harden Bradford, Laura Jane Grace, Blair Imani, Maryam Ajai, and extra. As well as, Sanctuary of Self Love can even current a exceptional “Dialog on Meditation, Creativity, and Consciousness” with filmmaker David Lynch and meditation chief Bob Roth. To assist proceed the work and journey of those panelists, Toyota will donate $30,000 in grants to Remedy For Black Ladies, Dive In Effectively, Artistic Futures Collective, The Orenda Tribe and The Okra Challenge. Moreover, Bonnaroo will make a donation to the David Lynch Basis.