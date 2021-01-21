Bonnie Fuller Assumes Full Ownership of Hollywood Life

Penske Media Company (PMC) introduced immediately that after a decade of partnership and co-ownership of Hollywood Life, founder Bonnie Fuller, President and Editor-in-Chief of Hollywood Life, will buy-out PMC’s stake within the firm and assume full possession and operations for the enterprise efficient Jan. 31, 2021.

Fuller first partnered with PMC in 2009. She has been credited with serving to create the fashionable celeb information class when she relaunched Us Weekly for Wenner Media in 2002. As well as, Fuller launched the American model of Marie Claire and in 1996, she was appointed editor-in-chief of Cosmopolitan journal, succeeding the legendary Helen Gurley Brown.

Underneath Fuller’s management, HollywoodLife.com launched in 2009 as a web site and key vacation spot for millennials and Gen-Z girls. The location covers celeb, leisure, trend, magnificence, girls’s concern information and extra. Hollywood Life is dedicated to delivering information, service data and knowledgeable opinions to its’ viewers, together with written and unique video content material. Fuller is accountable for the dynamic progress of the location and model. Day by day content material is created for the web site in addition to its full of life and intensive social media channels: YouTube, Fb, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter, usually that includes stay interviews with expertise and extra. The model additionally has a well-liked weekly podcast co-hosted by Fuller, that includes interviews with prime leisure skills and feminine leaders.

“Bonnie Fuller is an simple expertise and pioneer in leisure information. Over the past decade, she and the first-rate Hollywood Life group have constructed an distinctive model. We’re excited to help the transition to a totally owned Bonnie Fuller group, and watch this dynamic entrepreneur take Hollywood Life ahead,” stated Chairman and CEO, Jay Penske.

“Jay Penske and PMC have been large companions who’ve unwaveringly supported Hollywood Life, and I’m grateful and really excited for the chance to construct upon our success. As we transition to an impartial firm, we’ll proceed to evolve and discover methods we are able to broaden our engagement with our very loyal viewers.” stated Bonnie Fuller, President and Editor-In-Chief, Hollywood Life.