Bono, Letitia Wright and Pharrell Williams Join ‘Sing 2’ Cast

Bono, Letitia Wright and Pharrell Williams are lending their pipes to Common and Illumination’s animated comedy “Sing 2.”

The sequel additionally introduces new characters voiced by Bobby Cannavale, Chelsea Peretti, Halsey and Eric Andre. They be part of the returning voice solid of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton and Nick Kroll.

“Sing 2” is ready to open in theaters on Dec. 22, 2021.

“‘Sing 2’ transcends the animation style, immersing audiences in a totally realized world populated by advanced characters, every with daring aspirations and relatable challenges,” mentioned Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri. Illumination is the studio behind “Despicable Me,” “Minions” and “The Secret Lifetime of Pets” franchises. “We’re thrilled that the Sing franchise attracts such distinctive expertise, and we’re delighted to announce this extraordinary solid.”

“Sing” adopted a gaggle of animals in a singing competitors. The sequel sees Buster Moon (a koala voiced by McConaughey) and his solid of underdogs push their abilities past native theater with the hopes of performing on the most prestigious venue within the leisure world.

Bono, in his animated movie debut, portrays lion Clay Calloway, who grew to become the world’s most reclusive rock legend after the dying of his spouse. Earlier than Buster Moon and crew can impress an intimidating music mogul — wolf Jimmy Crystal (Canavale) — sufficient to grace the largest stage, they need to persuade Clay Calloway to carry out within the present.

Amongst new voice solid members, Williams is taking part in Alfonso, an elephant ice cream truck proprietor who turns into a love curiosity of the shy elephant Meena (Tori Kelly). Halsey voices Jimmy Crystal’s teen daughter Porsche. Wright will painting a streetwise feline dancer who helps gorilla Johnny (Egerton) regain his confidence whereas studying his choreography. Andre is taking part in a self-important yak who’s solid within the stage manufacturing reverse Meena in a romantic duet, and Peretti voices Jimmy Crystal’s haughty canine assistant and expertise scout.

“The movie is a musical celebration of the unrelenting pursuit of 1’s goals, irrespective of how giant the challenges that stand in your manner,” Meledandri mentioned. “At its core, this film speaks to the facility of optimism and perception.”

