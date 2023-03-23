Book-To-Screen Adaptations To Watch For In 2023

In early March, Amazon Prime Video released its adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s best-selling novel Daisy Jones & The Six. The show follows the fictional story of an emerging rock band in the 1970s as they navigate their rapid rise to fame and stars Riley Keough, granddaughter of Elvis Presley, Suki Waterhouse, Sam Claflin, and Camila Morrone. Like the book (which sold over one million copies worldwide in 2019), Amazon’s adaptation has already received acclaim. It has developed a considerable cult fandom on TikTok, where the hashtag Daisy Jones and the Six has amassed more than ten million views.

Amazon’s decision to bring this story to the screen is a reminder of the recent resurgence in the book publishing industry and how many in Hollywood have shifted their attention to outlets like BookTok for inspiration. PIA highlights how social media has driven engagement and sales in the book publishing industry, with e-book sales totalling more than $1 billion in 2020. The article also highlights how BookTok has over 90 billion views and over 80 million posts have been tagged #bookstagram on Instagram. The viral nature of these books makes them profitable opportunities for production studios, which is why we’re seeing even more book-to-screen adaptations released this year.

What Books Are Hitting The Screen This Year?

#1: One True Loves

2023 is going to be the year of Taylor Jenkins Reid. The American author’s romance novel One True Loves is also being adapted, but this time, it will be a feature film from Highland Film Group. The story follows Emma, a recent widower who moves back to Massachusetts to heal and move on with her life. But, four years later, Emma gets an unexpected call and everything she worked hard to try to put behind her returns. One True Love is scheduled to be released on April 7, 2023, and will star Phillipa Soo and Simu Liu.

#2: The Last Thing He Told Me

The Last Thing He Told Me is another highly anticipated book-to-screen adaptation this year. Released in 2021, the mystery-thriller novel spent more than 60 weeks on The New York Times Best Seller list and was praised by celebrities like Reese Witherspoon. The adaptation will be a miniseries for Apple TV+, and it will star Jennifer Garner. It is set to be released on April 14, 2023.

#3: A Haunting in Venice

While BookTok has brought many new authors to light, such as Colleen Hoover and Taylor Jenkins Reid, film producers still look at the classics to turn into movies and shows. One example is the upcoming adaptation of A Haunting in Venice by Agatha Christie. The mystery/crime film is set post-World War II and follows Hercule Poirot, a Belgian sleuth who investigates a murder at a Halloween seance in Italy.

Over the last three years, social media has unimaginably boosted the book publishing industry. New authors like Colleen Hoover have become household names, and the success of titles like Daisy Jones and The Six have crossed over into the TV and film industry with ease. Throughout 2023, more book-to-screen adaptations will be released, and the success of Amazon’s Daisy Jones & The Six may foreshadow how successful these upcoming shows and movies will be.