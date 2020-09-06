Booking of 80 special trains will start from this day, these rules will have to be followed for travel in the Corona period

Special Train Booking Date: In the midst of the ongoing Corona crisis, the Railways are operating special trains with full precaution. Special train guidelines have also been issued for travel in these trains. A day earlier, Railways has announced the operation of 80 more trains in addition to 230 trains. From September 12, these trains will start running on the track. Booking of these trains running from 12 September will start from 10 September (Special Train Booking Date). Among the 80 trains that the Railways have released, there are trains going to many states including Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Bengaluru. Also Read – Special Train For Bihar: In 80 special trains running from September 12, Bihar will go to so many trains, know full time table

How to Book Special Train Ticket

Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav said that those who want to travel through these 80 trains can get their reservation done from September 10. Yadav said that if a state asks to run the train at the time of exam then special train will also be arranged for it. Booking of railway tickets will be done through IRCTC website.

Indian Railways to run additional 40 pairs of more special trains w.e.f. 12th September 2020. These will be fully reserved train. Ticket can be booked from 10th September, 2020https: //t.co/nurgBZYvJd pic.twitter.com/TtQKJyKAdQ – Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 6, 2020

Explain that in view of the Corona infection, the central government stopped the movement of all types of passenger trains from 25 March. After this, a labor special train was run from May 1 to take the migrant laborers home. The CEO of the Railway Board said that the Indian Railways will inspect the demand for special trains, if the waiting list is long, then a clone train will be run for it.

These guidelines will be followed for the journey (Special Train Guidelines For Passengers)

– According to the guidelines from the railways, entry at the station can be done only through confirmed ticket.

– Passengers have to reach the station about 90 minutes before the time of journey, so that the process of thermal screening can be completed easily.

To travel, it is necessary for all travelers to download the Arogya Setu APP.

– Blankets, bed sheets, curtains will not be provided by the railway during the journey.

– While climbing the train and during the journey it will be necessary to follow the rules of social distancing.

– There will be thermal screening of all passengers at the railway station and only those passengers who do not show any symptoms of Asymptomatic i.e. Corona virus will get entry in the train.

– It is necessary to wear the mask while entering the train and during the journey.